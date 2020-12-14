BYU Accepts Invitation to 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

No. 14 BYU has accepted an invitation to play in the seventh annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The Cougars (10-1) will face UCF. The game will kick off on Tuesday, December 22, at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have BYU play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl,” said executive director Doug Mosley. “This matchup against UCF will be one of the premiere games played in the early bowl season. We can’t wait to welcome both teams to Boca Raton and Palm Beach County and kickoff the bowl next Tuesday.”

BYU was ranked in the Top 25 and College Football Playoff Top 25 during the entirety of the season. The Cougars will enter the game as the highest-ranked team to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Like their opponent, UCF, they boast a potent offense, averaging 43.0 points per game. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson is second in the nation with 30 passing touchdowns.

About the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first six years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

