Hilary Shapiro Wright

Boca Raton, FL – Board-certified breast surgical oncologist Hilary Shapiro Wright, D.O., joins Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute, a part of Baptist Health South Florida. Dr. Shapiro-Wright specializes in breast cancer surgery, high-risk breast pathology, benign breast disease, oncoplastic surgery and hidden scar surgery.

She is certified in hidden scar breast surgery and practices a number of oncoplastic breast surgery techniques. These techniques help minimize a patient’s scarring, which can help them feel empowered to lead a more normal lifestyle after treatment and minimizes their mental and emotional scars. Dr. Shapiro Wright is also trained in a procedure called ductoscopy, which evaluates breast nipple discharge.

“We are glad to welcome Dr. Shapiro-Wright to Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute,” said Kathy Schilling, M.D., medical director of Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute. “Her fellowship training in surgical breast oncology and breast diseases, as well as her experience in advanced oncoplastic breast surgery techniques, will make her an asset to our patients and team.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Shapiro-Wright join the comprehensive Breast Cancer Treatment team at the Lynn Cancer Institute. She will be an active member of our Multimodality approach to care for our growing volume of patients,” said Louise Morrell, M.D., medical director of Lynn Cancer Institute. “Her experience and skills will be a wonderful addition to our team of more than 35 oncology physicians caring for breast cancer patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute and the Lynn Women’s Institute.”

She joins Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute from the Kettering Health Network and Kettering Cancer Care.

Dr. Shapiro-Wright’s research has been published in several peer-reviewed publications, including JNCI Monographs, Breast Disease, Current Oncology Reports, Annals of Surgical Oncology and Gastroenterology. She was named the Cincinnati Top Doctor in Breast Surgery/Breast Cancer in Cincinnati Magazine from 2013 to 2020.

She also serves on the board of directors for the Society of Oncoplastic Surgery and the editing board of the Journal of Oncoplastic Surgery. As a member of these boards, Dr. Shapiro-Wright helps educate other breast surgeons and physicians about oncoplastic and hidden scar surgery.

Dr. Shapiro-Wright earned her medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her general surgery residency at Botsford Hospital at Michigan State University and her surgical breast oncology and diseases of the breast fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital. Dr. Shapiro-Wright is board-certified in general surgery.

She will see patients at Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, located at 690 Meadows Road in Boca Raton.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com. For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.