8 Camping Essentials

Camping is the great American pastime. Regardless of what part of the country you live in, camping is a great way to unwind from the pace of our modern lifestyle, reconnect with the people you care about, and see our beautiful country.

Camping can be enjoyed all year round, and isn’t really affected by the things that have shut down many other activities this year. Once you have some camping essentials, it is an extremely inexpensive way to get away at a moment’s notice. This list of essential items should help you get started.

1. Shelter

Traditionally, this list item would be called a tent. While tents are still the primary shelter for camping, there are many other options available.

If your camping destination does not have shelter, tents are the traditional standby, especially for families. If you are camping solo, or don’t want to share your space, you may prefer a hammock or a one man bivy tent. Some people just like a ground cloth for moisture, and a tarp for rain, especially in the summer months.

2. Sleeping Bag

There are a near infinite variety of sleeping bag options, both in materials and in styles. An outdoor store in your area will be able to help you choose the right type of bag for the weather you will be facing. If you plan to camp year round in an area that actually gets four seasons, you may need more than one bag, or you might be able to line a three season bag to make it warm enough for winter months.

3. Cooking Gear

The specific type of gear you purchase will depend on what type of camping you plan to do. If you will be car camping at a state park, you may want charcoal and cast iron dutch oven.

If you are camping with a family, a medium sized propane camp stove with two eyes and a couple of appropriately sized pots may work better. If you will be backpacking, looking at an ultralight butane or white gas stove is probably best.

4. Knife

The single most important backcountry tool is a good knife. It can be used to shave kindling for a fire, cut rope, or prep dinner. This is an area where redundancy is recommended. You can work around losing most of your gear, as long as you have a knife.

5. Fire Starter

Probably the second most valuable tool after a knife is a fire starter. This is another place where more is better. If you prefer matches, you should also pack a lighter. There are many other effective fire starters. A nine volt battery and a steel wool pad can make sparks that can light tinder. A flint and steel is a great waterproof option for fire.

6. Rope

Another versatile tool is at least ten feet of strong rope, like paracord. Rope can be used to rig an emergency shelter, tie down gear in storm, or make an emergency fishing line.

7. Water Purification

If you are camping at a state park, you may have treated water right in your campsite, but if you are going to be traveling in the backcountry, you will need a way to purify drinking water. This may be iodine tablets, purifying filters, or even boiling in a backpacking stove. Regardless, water is perhaps the most essential element you can have, so make sure you know how to keep plenty of safe water to drink.

8. Signal

You need to have a way to signal in an emergency. In the past, this has included things like mirrors, whistles, and radios. All of these devices can be replaced with a cell phone.

Cell phone batteries tend to drain extremely fast when there is limited signal, as there often is in the backcountry. If you are going to be camping away from a power source for several days, even the best cell phone battery will die.

One way to make sure you are not stuck in the wilderness with nothing more than a shiny brick is a battery backup. A solar powered battery like the Patriot Power Cell will allow you to keep a charge indefinitely.

In summary, being prepared with a small collection of essential items will allow you the freedom to get away at a moment’s notice, and camp anytime you want!