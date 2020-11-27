What Are the Best Beauty Schools Across the United States?

There are a number of different beauty schools you’ll certainly start to see when you research beauty schools. With as many beauty schools available as there are colleges for different things, it makes sense that a lot of people would end up becoming overwhelmed by the sheer variety of choices available. The good news is that you can narrow things down at least a little bit. Here are some of the top beauty schools throughout the United States.



Tricoci University of Beauty Culture



There are 16 Tricoci University campuses—in Illinois, four in Indiana and one in Wisconsin. Though you might wonder whether this could lead to the school being stretched too thin, you’ll find that it’s nothing of the sort. Tricoci University offers programs in cosmetology, esthetics, barbering, nail technology and teacher training, and it’s made a huge impact on students, with many students going on to become immensely successful in the cosmetology world.



Learn more and get application information at TricociUniversity.edu.



The Studio Academy of Beauty



The Southwest has long been known as a haven for a very specific beauty style, and The Studio Academy of Beauty is bringing that style to life for many of its students. There are three locations for this school, all in Arizona, and you can choose to learn cosmetology, esthetics, hairstyling or cosmetology education. Regardless of your current level of knowledge, The Studio Academy of Beauty can prepare you for a long-lasting cosmetology career.



Learn more and get application information at TheStudioAcademyofBeauty.com.



Ogle School



Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that includes beauty schools. Ogle School offers nine locations spread out across some of the biggest cities in Texas, making it easier than ever for Texas residents to gather more information about Texas cosmetology. Plus, it focuses its attention almost exclusively on cosmetology and esthetics, ensuring that regardless of the program you choose, you’ll get a full and complete education on the breadth of the program.



Learn more and get application information at OgleSchool.edu.



Austin Kade Academy



Although there are some locations where it makes sense to have beauty schools, even individuals in less-populous areas deserve to have access to cosmetology education. Austin Kade Academy is in Idaho, one of those less-populous areas, and it’s just as well equipped as any beauty school in a more populous area. Through Austin Kade Academy, you can go through beauty programs in cosmetology, esthetics, barbering, nail technology and makeup artistry.



Learn more and get application information at AustinKade.com.



Evergreen Beauty College



Washington is a great place for a beauty practice, and Evergreen Beauty College is making it possible for more and more people to attain their cosmetology dreams. When you go to Evergreen Beauty College, you’ll get more information about all sorts of programs, but you’ll also learn how to handle your salon like a business. Evergreen Beauty College offers courses in all sorts of things, including cosmetology, hair design, barbering, esthetics, nail technology, makeup artistry, beauty instruction and even individual eyelash extensions.



Learn more and get application information at EvergreenBeauty.edu.



Portland Beauty School



If there’s one place that’s well known for its artistry, it’s Portland. The city is a haven for artists of all stripes, and cosmetologists are definitely artists. Portland Beauty School wants to make it easier for cosmetologists to get a head start in the Portland area and beyond. With programs available for hair design, esthetics, nail technology, massage therapy and a variety of advanced programs, Portland Beauty School knows how to help you create art.



Learn more and get application information at PortlandBeautySchool.com.



Conclusion



With so many beauty schools across the United States, you certainly need some way to narrow them all down. It’s not easy to figure out the beauty school you might want to attend, but hopefully these schools at least give you an idea of where you might want to start.