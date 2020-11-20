Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

After learning that he had been potentially exposed to COVID-19 U.S. Senator Rick Scott, 67, went into quarantine on Saturday morning and although two rapid tests came back negative a more accurate PCR test came positive this morning.

In a statement made after he learned of his diagnosis he said that he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from his “home in Naples until it is safe…to return to Washington, D.C.”.

In a tweet, Scott thanked healthcare workers and encouraged wearing a mask, social distancing, and quarantining if necessary. “We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he wrote.

Over all, 84 members of Congress have quarantined, tested positive, or come into contact with an individual who has tested positive.