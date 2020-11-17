Final Deadline Approaching for Americans Who Have Not Yet Received a Stimulus Check

Boca Raton, FL – For eligible persons who have not received the Economic Impact Payment (EIP), also known as a stimulus check, of $1,200, November 21st is the final day to apply for it.

The CARES Act, which passed in March, guarantees a $1,200 EIP to every American with an income of up to $75,000, tapering off at $99,000, as well as $500 per dependent under the age of 17. Most Americans received their EIP automatically.

Americans who have yet to receive their EIP, most likely because they do not normally file a tax return or had other issues, like change of address or bank account, must use the Non-Filers Tool by November 21st in order to receive their payments.

“Since March, our phones have been ringing off the hook with calls from Floridians who are struggling to make it through the health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Frankel. “These stimulus checks will help families who are just trying to make ends meet—we can’t afford to let anyone fall through the cracks.”