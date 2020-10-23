Vote Delayed by School Board on Rehiring Spanish River’s Principal

According to an article by the Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach County’s School Board has delayed their vote on rehiring William Latson following his controversial Holocaust remarks. They plan to meet again November 2 to make the final decision.

This extra time will allow the School Board to go through an estimated 21 hours of comments “from all over the world,” The Sun Sentinel notes.

Palm Beach County’s School Board was originally set to make a decision on Wednesday. It was debated whether Latson should be moved to a new position, or to reverse their decision to rehire him.

The School Board commented no decision can be reached until all public comments are heard. According to The Sun Sentinel, approximately 1,300 voice messages are being sorted through by members of the School Board.

Latson was fired for being unavailable to respond to the Superintendent during the course of the investigation last year.