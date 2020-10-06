Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



With 27 days to go until the November Election, early voting locations will begin to accept ballots on Monday, October 19th, starting at 7:00am. If you requested a Vote by Mail ballot, you can return your signed and sealed ballot to the following four Supervisor of Election Offices if you do not wish to place it in the mail:



Main Office240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415



South County Office345 S. Congress Avenue Room #103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 North County Office3188 PGA Boulevard, Room #2401, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410



West County Office2976 St, Road, #15 (second floor), Belle Glade, FL 33430



Six (6) Constitutional Amendments will be included on the November ballot. Some constitutional amendments can be confusing to understand based on their title and brief description of the proposed action. We encourage you to become educated on all the amendments so your vote will be appropriately reflected. Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link, has put together a quick video to educate the public on voting procedures and frequently asked questions.



The Chamber is pleased to join other business organizations in Palm Beach County and sponsor the 2020 Campaign School & Community Leadership Training program. This 3-part virtual school, which begins on Tuesday, October 27th and runs through Thursday, October 29th, is ideal for anyone interested in running for public office, working on a political campaign or serving on a public board or commission. This program is being offered at no cost! To register click here. If you know anyone that would be interested in this program, feel free to share this information and registration link with them.



The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (BBCRA) has allocated approximately $400,000 for Economic Development Grants in the upcoming budget year to provide funding assistance to incentivize new businesses relocating to Boynton Beach or existing businesses to grow and expand in Boynton Beach. Additionally, the CRA’s Commercial Property Improvement Grant and Commercial Rent Reimbursement Grant provides 50% matching reimbursable funding to eligible businesses located in the CRA area. One of the most significant projects occurring within the CRA for the upcoming year is the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Corridor Redevelopment Project, which is expected to break ground in early 2021. This project will feature 124 affordable multi-family rental units as well as 8,500 square feet of leasable commercial space. The BBCRA has budgeted approximately $1,192,000 in funding to assist with the completion of the project and leasing of the commercial space.



Sixteen months after purchasing the 356-acre Boca Resort and Club, MSD Partners is about to start a $150 million makeover of the property. During Phase One, renovations are expected to be completed in time for the 2022 season. Improvements consist of: a complete renovation of the 27-story iconic tower creating 130 standard suites, 10 executive suites and a presidential suite, a four-acre lakefront oasis that will feature four pools and a 450-foot lazy river connecting two of those pools, and expanding the resort’s food and beverage offerings. The resort currently has 13 restaurants and bars and expects to have more when Phase One is complete, with the addition of the Harbourside Pool and Poolside Bar.



Tomorrow afternoon, our Trustee members will have a special opportunity to hear from Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner. Mayor Kerner has served the residents of Palm Beach County as a two-term State Representative, County Commissioner and Special Prosecutor. During his time with us, he will discuss the County’s response to Covid-19 as well as other developments in Palm Beach County.



We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences. The majority of these presentations are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:



10/06 – 12:00 p.m. International Business Alliance Virtual Round Table Topic: A Primer on the 2020 Election Speaker: Robert Watson, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of American History, Director, Project Civitas, College of Arts & Science, Lynn University Click here to register



10/08 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Membership Breakfast – Sponsored by: Delray Medical Center Topic: A Week In the Life of a Vascular Surgeon During Covid-19Speaker: Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD, MS, FACS, National Medical Director for Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy of Tenet HealthcareClick here to register



10/08 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs and Economic Committee Topic: Crafting the Legislative Business Agenda – Part II Click here to register



10/13 – 10:30 a.m. Virtual New Chamber Member Benefit from the Boca Tribune Topic: Learn about the free listing in the Tribune’s Business Directory and Geo-Fencing feature that will be FREE to Chamber members through December 31, 2020.Speaker: Douglas Heizer, CEO & Publisher , Boca Raton Tribune & Pedro Heizer, Managing Editor, Boca Raton Tribune Click here to register



10/14 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Topic: Everyone Communicates, Few ConnectSpeaker: Jordana Foster, Owner of Ready Set Go Beyond, LLC Click here to register



10/15 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Topic: Perk Up Your Leads virtually over a Cup of Coffee! Meet new people, and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



10/15 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Successful Women in Business Luncheon Topic: Managing Health as a Working Woman – Diet, Exercise and Mental HealthSpeaker: Dr. Jessica Schwartz, Internal Medicine, West Boca Medical Center Click here to register



10/20 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE Panel Luncheon Topic: Pivoting During a PandemicSpeaker: Danielle Rosse, Oceans 234, Ken Lebersfeld, Capital Lighting and Giana Pacinelli, Crocker Partners Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! I hope that you will join us this Thursday, October 8th, from 8:30am to 9:30am for our October Virtual Membership Breakfast sponsored by Delray Medical Center. Dr. Joseph Ricotta, National Medical Director for Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy for Tenet Healthcare takes us on his journey of what it’s like to be a vascular surgeon during Covid-19. Brew a cup of coffee and log onto Zoom with us!



With nearly 750,000 unemployed Floridians, it is important that the state moved into Phase 3. It is clear that we need to get people back to work to avoid the implications of long-term unemployment. At the same time, it is also clear that we must continue to be smart and responsible as the economy opens. This is not an either/or proposition, it’s a combination of two very important factors that we must continue to balance as we Move Business Forward.



Thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward