The guide to the perfect nail

You don’t have to be a celebrity or anyone of importance to have perfect looking nails. It is possible for anyone to have the perfect set of nails. All it takes is a little bit of work and dedication. You can even give yourself a salon worthy manicure from the comfort of your own home, unless you prefer to go with acrylic nails and you’ll most likely have to go to the nail salon to get them done. Everyone has different preferences.

All you have to do is follow and use these five items you probably already have in your kitchen and bathroom cupboards:

Vinegar: Vinegar actually works very well to make your nail polish last longer. Use a cotton ball to pat vinegar on your nails before you paint them. The polish you apply should stay on longer than applying to your bare nails.

Hand Cream: There are plenty of products out there that promise to strengthen your brittle nails, but some simple hand cream will keep them strong.

Vaseline: If you are not properly trained, it can be a challenge not to paint the skin around your nails as well as the nail itself when applying nail polish. By using a cotton bud to apply Vaseline around your nail, all you have to do is wipe it off if your nail polish goes onto your skin. It’s as easy as that.

Castor Oil: Castor oil is high in vitamin E which can rescue brittle nails. Rub a small amount on your cuticles and nails each day and in 12 weeks your nails will be healthier than ever. Give it a try, it really works.

Lemon Juice: If you like wearing dark nail polish, you’ll be no stranger to the pains of yellowed fingernails. Soak your nails in lemon juice to whiten them. This will work wonders for you and make a huge difference in the appearance of your nails.

Prepping your nails before applying any nail polish is crucial. Follow these next steps to the best, perfect nails of your life. Make sure to follow these step by step:

Remove Old Nail Polish: Using cotton pads remove any old nail polish still on your nails.

Cut and File Nails: Cut your nails to your desired shape and length. This will differ depending on every individual’s preference. After cutting your nails, briefly file them to smooth any rough edges.

Shower or get in the bath: Why do this step? It may not seem like the most obvious step in the nail process, but it’s crucial one for getting the cuticles soft enough to trim and to remove any acetone. You can either hop into a shower or bath, or if you’re short on time or in a hurry, just fill the sink with soapy water and allow your hands to soak there for a few minutes. This will get the job done.

Push Down and Trim Cuticles: As soon as you’re done with your bath, shower or just soaking your hands, the key here is that while they’re still soft and pliable, push down your cuticles, then trim them.

Buff Your nails: The final step in prepping your nails before applying any color is buffing them until they’re smooth and shiny. Make sure you take your time here, polishing your nails until they’re smooth enough for polish.

Set Up Your Station For Paint: Before you do anything, make sure you set up your painting station. Take out your nail polish and top coat. Pour a little bit of nail polish remover and pour a tiny bit into the cap so that you can dip in a pointed Q-tip or thin brush to fix any mistakes. Also make sure there’s plenty of bright light at your station or wherever you are doing your nails so that you are able to see any imperfections.

Paint On Two Thin Coats Very Carefully: The key here is applying two very thin coats of nail polish. It’s important you use fresh nail polish, because if your nail polish is old, thinning the goops out with acetone can only help so much. So always try to use fresh polish.

Add a Top Coat: Once you’ve added two coats of polish, immediately go over it with a top coat.

Act As If Your Nails Are Wet For The Rest Of The Day: It’s important that you be extra careful for the following hour or two after painting your nails. You should always plan carefully around this before painting your nails. Whenever possible, paint them before going on a walk, since you’re just fanning your hands back and forth for an hour, which is perfect for drying. Be smart about it!

If you prefer to go with acrylic nails, you’ll have to head to the salon every two to three weeks to fill in the growth. It’s all entirely up to you. Just by following the simple teps discussed above, you can have the perfect nails everyone will be in envy of. You can make it as simple or as difficult as you please. Whatever you do, just make sure you are doing what it takes to have the perfect nails!!!