Palm Beach County September 18 COVID-19 Update

There are currently 677,660 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida with 44,905 coming from Palm Beach County. The death toll statewide is at 13,225 with 1,272 coming from Palm Beach County.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the death-count in Palm Beach County is currently at a comparable state to what it was in early August.

As for new COVID-19 infections, Dr. Alina Alonso, director of health for Palm Beach County, attributes 13.3% from the age range 15-24 as of September 13. She asserts this stems from younger groups coming together and “having fun” while not maintaining social distancing or mask policies.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay urged the community and younger population to take COVID-19 seriously as her 19-year-old daughter was recently hospitalized in Orlando following her positive test.

“I don’t want to hear anything about underground media reports or anything from quack denier doctors that this is a virus that should not be taken seriously,” McKinlay said Tuesday during the commissioners meeting. “Because I’m here to tell you it absolutely is a virus that needs to be taken seriously.”