New Elementary and Middle School to Open in Boca Raton

Boca Raton is getting ready for a new elementary and middle school to open up in just a few days.

Verde K-8 School which is located at 6590 Verde Trail, will replace Verde Elementary School.

WPTV was able to tour the Verde K-8 School to see the safety precautions put into place due to COVID-19.

School officials say 614 students will be participating in in-classroom instruction, which is around 58%. The rest of the population will partake in distancing learning from home.

The school’s COVID-19 safety measures include wearing face coverings, in addition to social distancing markers on the floor.

Plenty of reminders to wash your hands and social distance! The school says education and teaching students will be key to grating students to follow the rules. pic.twitter.com/Xg95aFUwzN — Miranda Christian (@MirandaWPTV) September 16, 2020

According to WPTV, classroom “desks are spaced out by 6 feet and there will be a reduced capacity of students.”

The school is equipped with touchless water fountains to refill their water bottles. School leaders are requesting that parents send their children to school with a water bottle.

In the K-3 elementary wing of the school, each classroom has its own bathroom and sink, however students in those classrooms will share the same bathroom.

Principal Seth Moldovan said the group bathrooms will be cleaned several times during the day and have sign-in sheets to keep track of students who use them.

Additionally, the cafeteria has one-sided tables, with a rule that only two students are allowed per table. Some students will eat in the cafeteria, others will eat in their classrooms.

Students will return for in-classroom instruction on Monday, September 21.