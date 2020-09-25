FAU Palm Beach Book Festival Goes Virtual

Every season the Dorothy Schmidt Colleges of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University hosts the Palm Beach Book Festival. Typically readers are able to meet and greet with acclaimed authors and gain inspiration, however this season it will take place virtually.

Due to COVID-19, the festival established “Virtual Conversations with New York Times Best-Selling Authors,” where viewers can have a similar experience but online.

Kim Ghattas at February’s Palm Beach Book Festival

Photo Credit to Palm Beach Book Festival

This month will feature Jeffery Toobin, author of “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump” on October 6 from 7 to 8 p.m as well as Tim Weiner, author of The Folly and the Glory,” on October 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the virtual event are $10 for non-students and faculty, $8 for Osher LifeLong Learning students and free for FAU students, staff, and alumni association members.

FAU says proceeds from the book festival will benefit student scholarships.

For more tickets and more information about the Palm Beach Book Festival click here.