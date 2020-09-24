FAU moves up in “U.S. News & World Report” list of Top Universities

Florida Atlantic University moved up in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 136 in this year’s ranking of the nation’s best universities. FAU ranked No. 140 in 2020.

“Recognition in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of top universities is an honor and proves that the hard work of the entire FAU community is paying off,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Using our strategic plan as a guide, we continue to build on our successes and focus on key areas of improvement.”

FAU also moved up 12 spots in the U.S. News & World Report “Social Mobility” ranking to No. 33 from No. 45. This distinct ranking is computed using graduation rates of students receiving Pell grants and includes public and private national universities.

At FAU, Pell-eligible students, first-generation students, African-American students and Hispanic students outpace the university’s overall retention and graduation rates, which is an accomplishment that eliminates the historical achievement gaps between minority and white students.

The most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse university in Florida, FAU also has been designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education since 2017. This traditionally underserved group of students make up FAU’s largest minority undergraduate population, listed at 28 percent, followed by African-American students at 20 percent.

“We are honored to help students improve their lives and that of their families,” said Kelly. “More than half of our students are members of minority groups and many come from a wide-range of socioeconomic backgrounds, which enriches the experience for everyone who attends FAU by bringing a variety of perspectives to our campus community.”

FAU also moved up four spots to No. 181 from No. 185 last year in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of undergraduate engineering programs. Additionally, the publication ranked undergraduate computer science programs for the first time, and FAU’s program landed at No. 191 in the nation.

“We greatly appreciate Gov. DeSantis, the Florida legislature and the Florida State University System Board of Governors for their faith and investment in our FAU 100 initiative,” said Kelly. “They have provided us with funds in strategic areas necessary to help us continue to soar in the national rankings and become a top 100 public university.”