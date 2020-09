A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in West Boca.

The incident occurred on SW 8th St and Lyons Rd. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says one victim was transported to the hospital.

🚨Vehicle vs Bicyclist 🚨

SW 8th St/Lyons Rd @PBCFR on location, bicyclist on the ground, 1 patient being transported to local hospital, expect delays in the area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 17, 2020

When firefighters arrived at the scene the victim was reportedly lying in the road.

This is an ongoing investigation, no more information is available at this time.