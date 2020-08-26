USA & North Korea Conflict

by Mohammad Alshereda

North Korea’s nuclear program has the whole world worried for a long time. The United States have tried to reach a middle ground with North Korea in the past decade but failed.

The big question is:

Will President Donald Trump succeed?

Everyone wants peace in the world and nobody wishes for war. The conflict between the United States and North Korea puts the whole world at stake. The world has enough problems like poverty and famine which can be seen clearly in many countries. Our duty is to help make the world a better place. There is no bigger reward than seeing a smile of a poor child. Ending the suffering of another human being is priceless.

A nuclear war will mean death to millions of people around the world and probably the end of modern civilization as we know it. Haven’t we seen enough from past wars?

My message to both sides is:

“You decide how to go down in history. Peace makers are glorified and war makers are cursed. Spread happiness and positivity in the world by helping the poor and curing the sick. Save the world, save humanity”.