Palm Beach County August 21 COVID-19 Update

As the state moves into the final weeks of August, Florida keeps hitting disappointing milestones in regard to COVID-19. There is now a total of 10,186 deaths statewide with 1,048 in Palm Beach County.

There are 593,286 total cases in Florida with 40,157 coming from Palm Beach County.

There are daily updates of COVID-19 metrics available here https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth expects to have social distancing follow everyone until there is a vaccine for COVID-19 to help slow the spread.

If you, or anyone you know, had COVID-19 it is imperative to be antibody tested as this is used to occasionally treat current patients. Or, if you are experiencing symptoms you need to self-quarantine immediately and get tested as soon as possible.