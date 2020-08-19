Palm Beach County August 19 COVID-19 Update

Palm Beach County reaches a somber milestone with 1,022 deaths due to COVID-19. The state of Florida sees a total of 9,932 deaths according to the Florida Department of Health.

In total, Palm Beach County now has 39,662 positive COVID-19 cases. The state of Florida has 584,047 cases. Despite this, the hospitalization rate remains constant. In Florida, there are 35,200 hospitalizations with 3,052 from Palm Beach County.

The state of Florida is now in a waiting game as schools begin to reopen. The effects of students returning to school in some Florida counties is unknown. Many worry that this will foster another wave of COVID-19, as it did in Israel.

Yet, for Palm Beach County school will be conducted entirely in an online format. The Department of Education recently approved Palm Beach County’s reopening plans for schools.

According to WPTV, the 2020-21 school year begins August 31 with all learning being done remotely.

“Once Palm Beach County moves from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of recovery, students in early learning programs can physically return to District-operated schools if their parents so choose,” says WPTV’s article.

The full Reopening Plan for Palm Beach County can be found here: https://www.palmbeachschools.org/students_parents/reopening_schools/2020-2021_reopening_plans