COVID-19 cases in Florida have dipped to a one-month low

Numbers are the lowest since early July.

On Sunday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida has dropped to a one-month low with positive test results falling below 10 percent for the first time in 40 days.

According to the Palm Beach Post, in Palm Beach County, new cases have decreased to the lowest number since July 1 with the number of cases remaining below 10% for the fifth day in a row. No deaths were also reported.

Statewide, the number of new cases totals 7,104, the lowest since July 6. The number of people in Florida who have tested positive for coronavirus since March now totals 487,132.

Sixty-two deaths in the state were reported by the Department of Health, which was the lowest since July 13, bringing the total to 7,206 deaths.

In total, Palm Beach County has recorded 34,226 cases and 848 deaths total.