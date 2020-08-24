24 businesses in Palm Beach County have been shut down for violating COVID-19 regulations

52 additional businesses have been issued warnings.

About 24 businesses in Palm Beach County have ceased operations due to orders from the county’s COVID-19 Education and Compliance Team. The businesses in question have all violated COVID-19 county and state guidelines.

Thousands of inspections have been conducted since June, according to Mayor Dave Kerner. The inspections were done to make sure businesses are operating safely and within the rules.

According to WPTV, warnings have been given out to at least 52 businesses. Those businesses could be fined up to $15,000 per day.

Restaurants, retail stores, gyms, museums, and libraries are all allowed to operate at 50% capacity while Palm Beach County is in phase one of Florida’s reopening.