“Stuff the Bus” Campaign to Collect School Supplies for Students!

Jessica Gregoire, Ali Gold and Leo Andersson

The Boynton Beach Mall partners with Achievement Centers for Children & Families for the 2nd Annual “Stuff the Bus”

Boynton Beach, FL – Starting Friday, July 24th through Friday, August 7th the Boynton Beach Mall will host the second annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive at the Boynton Beach Mall. Achievement Centers for Children & Families will park a bus at the mall to fill with school supplies. It will be outside the east entrance, near the food court. Donations can be dropped off at the Mall Management office near H&M for student’s use during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

School supplies needed for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign include dry erase markers, erasers and board cleaner, electric pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, sharpie permanent markers, black and blue ink pens, large and small erasers, large and small index cards, Post-It/sticky notes, hand sanitizer, packing tape, glue sticks, pencils, crayons, notebooks, lined paper, poster board, rulers, children’s scissors, earbuds, mice and mouse pads.

For more information about the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive please contact Jessica Gregoire with Achievement Centers for Children & Families at [email protected] or Ali Gold with the Boynton Beach Mall at [email protected]

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

About Boynton Beach Mall

Boynton Beach Mall is Boynton Beach’s premier shopping destination. The town center is home to more than 135 popular retail, dining and entertainment options including ALDO, Cinemark 14 Theater, Express, H&M, Lane Bryant, Macy’s Backstage, Rack Room Shoes, Victoria’s Secret and YouFit Health Clubs. Located at 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426, Boynton Beach Mall is open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (561) 736-7900 or visit boyntonbeachmall.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/BoyntonBeachMall and follow us on Twitter @BoyntonMall and Instagram @shopboyntonmall.