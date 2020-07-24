Struggling Boca Raton residents could receive a CARES Act financial package from the city

The City of Boca Raton was awarded $317,000

For those who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, assistance could come in the form of a CARES Act relief fund.

According to WPTV, the state awarded the City of Boca Raton with $317,000 in funding to assist residents in paying their mortgage or rent.

Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said the official plans to assist residents in housing will be discussed during next week’s City Council meeting.

Thomson is among the multiple city officials who sent a letter to Palm Beach County mayor, Dave Kerner, urging him to reimburse cities who spent their CARES Act relief fund on fighting COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that counties that have already received payment from the CARES Act payment dispersed back in March should reimburse the funds to its cities.

In the letter, Thomson said the City of Boca Raton spent more than $2 million on COVID-related supplies.

Thomson said “we have not received any indication as to when Palm Beach County will be issuing these critical reimbursements” and “how such reimbursements will be processed.”