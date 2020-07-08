Palm Beach County July 8 COVID-19 Update

Gov. Ron DeSantis led a briefing on July 6 equipped with a 28-slide PowerPoint presentation detailing the current state of Florida amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis noted that a majority of those tested have their results come back negative with the positivity rate from June 28 through July 4 being 14.8%. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for Florida is 223,783.

Photo Sourced from DeSantis’ presentation

For Palm Beach County, the positivity rate remains on par with the state. On July 7, it was 13.2% and July 6, it was 15.5%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

According to DeSantis’ presentation, the leading number of cases belong to those 25-34 years of age with 40,968 cases. 85+ years old have the highest death rate with 1,345 deaths in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reports 18,231 positive cases in Palm Beach County and a total of 569 deaths.

Photo Sourced from DeSantis’ presentation

“Nearly 85% of all Florida COVID-19 related fatalities have occurred in age group 65+,” DeSantis reports.

Yet, the new wave of COVID-19 seems to be hitting the younger age groups with DeSantis showing the age with the most cases is 21.

Avoiding closed spaces, crowded places close-contact settings, and wearing a mask are recommended by the Florida Department of Health to protect our most vulnerable.