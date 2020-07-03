Palm Beach County July 3 COVID-19 Update

Compared to July 1, Palm Beach County saw continued growth in COVID-19 cases from 14,447 to 15,324 positive cases.

There are 178,594 positive cases across the state of Florida with the death toll reaching 3,684 according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners put a mandatory facial covering order in place on June 25. Those standing in opposition of this order have filed a lawsuit against the county citing the mandate is “unlawful” and “infringes upon the well-settled constitutionally protected freedoms of over a million Palm Beach County residents,” according to a WPBF article.

Florida Department of Health

Mayor of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner, said in an interview with MSNBC today the county is working to litigate this case citing the health of all residents is his first priority.

Kerner continues the push to reopen the county further to lessen the economic burden from COVID-19 explaining the county is closely watching hospitalization rates. The Florida Department of Health reports 12% of all cases result in a hospital stay, compared to 14% on June 26 in Palm Beach County.

Florida Department of Health

Following Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Palm Beach will have all public and private beaches closed for the holiday weekend to ensure the safety of all residents.

The case increase for June 2 was 461 with 410 new cases on June 1. The positivity rate settles above 10% with 12.2% on June 2 and 12.6% on June 1.