Palm Beach County July 29 COVID-19 Update

In Florida there are 451,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 32,171 in Palm Beach County. On July 27, Florida had 432,747 and Palm Beach County had 30,958.

COVID-19 cases continue to grow daily both county and state-wide.

On July 26, Palm Beach County had 633 confirmed cases. On July 27 there were 620 new cases and 574 on July 28.

“During a stop in Kentucky over the weekend, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged states who are seeing a concerning increase in cases to downsize their gatherings to less than 10 people, adding many of the young people who are spreading the virus are asymptomatic,” according to an article published by CNN.

Although younger people are being infected more commonly, the major risk is them spreading the virus to those around them. Health professionals urge everyone to be tested if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around anyone that was exposed to the virus.

The positivity rate of those tested on July 26 was 8.9%. On July 27 it was 10.9% and July 28 had 8.6%.

The total death count from COVID-19 in Florida is 6,333 with 795 in Palm Beach County.