Palm Beach County July 27 COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 in Florida hit 432,747 total cases with 30,958 of them in Palm Beach County.

Many continue to worry of the overwhelming number of growing cases and their toll on local hospitals. Michael Maucker, marketing manager of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, says the new wave has been challenging to combat, but the staff is well equipped to handle this.

Although, Maucker notes that “some of our hospitals are at full or nearly full capacity.” There are currently 2,459 hospitalizations in Palm Beach County.

As cases continue to grow and reach new demographics throughout the country, more information about COVID-19 is being shared. According to a research study by King’s College London there are six varying symptom clusters of COVID-19.

An article from CBS News cites them below:

“1. Flu-like with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever.

2. Flu-like with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.

3. Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.

4. Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.

5. Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain.

6. Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain.”

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier, health professionals recommend self-quarantining and getting tested immediately.

The death toll in Florida continues to climb with 5,931 deaths. 758 are from Palm Beach County.