Impact 100 Palm Beach County Names Three New Board Members

Boca, Delray and Boynton Residents Join Board of Directors for Impact 100 PBC

Boca Raton, FL – Impact 100 Palm Beach County, a women’s 501c3 nonprofit organization that advances local philanthropy by combining donations from individual women to create high-impact, positive change in our community, has announced three new Board members to its board of directors, including Emily McMullin, Nicole Mugavero and Lisa Warren.

“Impact 100 Palm Beach County welcomes Emily, Nicole and Lisa to the board of directors,” said Kathy Adkins, President of Impact 100 PBC. “With all of their combined nonprofit leadership experience as well as their passion for giving back and many years of involvement with Impact 100 PBC, they will be exceptional assets to the Board.”

Emily McMullin joined Impact 100 PBC three years ago and will chair the technology committee this year. She has been a resident of Boca Raton since 1997 where she worked for Cendyn, a hospitality marketing company servicing over 30,000 hotels worldwide. McMullin has also served on the Junior League of Boca Raton Board of Directors for two years as vice president of finance and vice president of personnel as well as donated time and efforts to Children’s Place at Home Safe, George Snow Scholarship Fund and Boca Raton Historical Society.

Nicole Mugavero was the director of business administration for Seawood Builders, as well as served on many boards and committees including the Junior League of Boca Raton, Bethesda Hospital Foundation, Gulf Stream School Auxiliary as well as her neighborhood homeowners and club organizations. Mugavero is a native Floridian and resides in Boca Raton with her husband, Bob; son, Christopher and their dog, Champ.

Lisa Warren is a seasoned communications and marketing professional and has served in a director-level position in a variety of industries in South Florida which include Lisa Warren Inc., a consulting business formed in 2006. She is an active volunteer in the community and has served with the Junior League of Boca Raton, JLBR Endowment, the Boca Raton Historical Society, Morikami Park Elementary, Suncoast High School, Polo Park Middle School, Bethesda Hospital Foundation, the Delray Beach Public Library and Girl Scouts of SE Florida. Warren resides in Boynton Beach with her husband, Tim; their two children, Emma and Trent and their dog, April. Warren and Mugavero will be co-chairing Impact 100 PBC’s membership committee together along with current membership co-chair, Kathryn Gillespie.

Kathy Adkins was re-elected president. Other officers elected for 2020-2021 include Holly Schuttler, president-elect; Allison Davis, treasurer; Laura Bull, secretary; Sarah Crane, communications chair; Lisa Mulhall, founder; Cindy Krebsbach, founder; Tandy Robinson, founder; Kathryn Gillespie, membership co-chair; JoAnne Greiser, compliance chair; Molly Reiss, grants co-chair; Charlotte Smith, grants co-chair; Renee Feder, Grand Awards chair; Carrie Rubin, kick-off event chair; Sue Diener, past-president; Susan Duane, past-president; Karen Sweetapple, past-president; Helen Ballerano, past-president; Karen Rogers, director; Susan Brockway, director; Mary Donnell, director; Suzy Lanigan, director; Hilary Sullivan, director; Ellen Elam, director; Kelly Fleming, director; Marilyn Swillinger, director; and Jeannine Morris, director.

In its 10th anniversary year, Impact 100 PBC has contributed more than $3.8 million in grants to local nonprofit efforts in arts, culture, and historic preservation; education; environment and animal welfare; family; and health and wellness. It is comprised of a growing number of over 500 women who donate $1,000 annually, pool all funds and vote to award grants to nonprofits serving southern Palm Beach County. Impact 100 PBC’s goal for this 10th year is to increase its membership in order to award more grants to deserving nonprofits in our community.

For more information about Impact 100 Palm Beach County, to join this chapter or to learn more about the grant application process, please visit www.impact100pbc.org or call 561-336-4623.