Learning to gain, even from pain!

— In life, we sometimes tend to associate upsets we may experience with negative outcomes. But, what if upsets were seen through different lenses, as something of value, an asset? ‘FROM UPSETS TO ASSETS’, my new vlog, explores exactly this kind of question. Watch it and let me know what you think! S.L.

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 25.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes! DR. LYRA PUBLISHES A NEW VIDEO BLOG EVERY THURSDAY!