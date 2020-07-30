Five of the Best Vinyl Records of All Time

Something about the soulful, rich sounds of vinyl just can’t be replaced by the more modern music players. This is especially true when you’re playing music that was originally produced on vinyl.

The classics of artists like Elvis Presley and Bob Marley just have a magical sound on vinyl. If you are looking for some of the best vinyl records of all time, this list can help.

Elvis Presley

When you’re looking for soulful, sweet sounds on vinyl, it can be hard to beat Elvis Presley. Here are a few albums worth considering if you are a fan of the king.

1. Elvis 30 #1 Hits

If you are already a devoted fan of Elvis, you may have most of these songs, but if you’re looking for a vast vinyl collection that spans Elvis’s greatest hits, this album is sure to be your best pick. This greatest hits collection was number one not only in the United States but also in the United Kingdom and in Australia.

It was first to feature a remix of “A Little Less Conversation” by Junkie XL. When this album was released, it went straight to the top of the charts in multiple countries and sold millions of copies worldwide by 2003. If you end up loving this collection of hits, you can check out the companion album, “Second to None,” that was released the next year.

2. King of Rock and Roll Essential Series

This album spans a range of Elvis Presley hits and includes singles released since 1955. He was on the label until his death, for 22 years total. This series has sold 18 million units for a good reason: It is an excellent source of Elvis vinyl for the devotee who wants every song or the Casual Elvis fan who wants a great album spanning this time of his career.

3. Elvis Christmas

If you love classic Christmas songs and Elvis Presley, you will adore this Elvis Christmas album. Elvis pairs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to bring you some of the most iconic Christmas songs, like, “Here Comes Santa Claus”, “Silent Night,” and “Merry Christmas Baby.”

Anyone who loves the King and doesn’t have this album would appreciate this as a Christmas gift. It’s the perfect thing to bring out on Christmas Day.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley has an iconic voice with a timber that is beautifully represented on vinyl. This is the perfect music to relax to while you’re hanging out at home or relaxing in the evening. If you need a pick-up to make you happy, a Bob Marley album is sure to do it.

4. Best of Bob Marley

This is a great sampling of your favorite Bob Marley songs that you’ve heard on the radio. It has favorites like, “There She Goes,” “You Can’t do That to Me,” and, “Sun is Shining,”. This will surely become one of your absolute favorite go-to albums when you want to relax.

5. Rastaman Vibration

This album comes from a time when Bob Marley went back to his roots in Jamaica after taking England by storm. Rastaman Vibration rapidly reached the top 10 in the US with its unique sounds and melodic tones. This is an awesome album for you if you love the most popular Bob Marley songs and want to dig deeper.

Buy a Great Vinyl Record

The best vinyl records bring a quality to your music that is unmistakable. If you love the rich tones of vinyl, you will appreciate these artists, whose sound is accentuated on vinyl.