FAU submits reopening plan to city council

The major focus is safety and community for those who are returning to campus.

Florida Atlantic University submitted its reopening plan to the Boca Raton City Council. FAU’s plan says that all classes that are held on-campus are of critical importance and need to be taught in-person.

The school’s reopening plan was previously approved by the state Board of Governors. The plan includes having approximately 4,000 students live on-campus and approximately 20 percent of classes conducted in-person.

According to WFLX, FAU said to ease concerns regarding social distancing, the school is implementing a contact tracing system and providing COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.

In addition, the university established an isolation plan if a residential student tests positive for coronavirus. The school said they will have 112 beds in Boca Raton and 12 in Jupiter if students need to be isolated.

FAU said they will transition to 100 percent online classes after the Thanksgiving break.

FAU’s fall semester is set to begin August 22nd.