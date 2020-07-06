CHILDNET AWARDED A $20,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE YOUTH DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THROUGH A PARTNERSHIP OF THE HUMANA FOUNDATION & THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF BROWARD

Fort Lauderdale (July 6, 2020)– ChildNet, a Community-Based Care led agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children in the community is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $20,000 grant through a partnership between The Humana Foundation and The Community Foundation of Broward. The emergency relief grant will provide much needed funding for youth and families in the ChildNet system of care and will financially assist and support them in paying for housing costs, food, utilities and other emergency needs.

“These two foundations are committed and valued partners of ChildNet and foster youth and families throughout our community,” said Larry Rein, CEO & President of ChildNet. “Along with generous financial giving, they provide leadership and bold philanthropy that will truly make a difference in the lives of Broward residents.”

ChildNet is currently serving 3,800 foster youth and families throughout Broward and Palm Beach County. The emergency fund will provide assistance to biological and relative families of children involved in the foster care system.

“The Humana Foundation understands the far-reaching strain the pandemic has placed on many organizations working on the frontlines to provide healthcare, food and employment for those disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, and our aim is to remove barriers and help them respond, recover and rebuild,” said Walter D. Woods, Chief Executive Officer of The Humana Foundation. “Our intention with this commitment is to not only help provide immediate crisis relief, but also serve as a catalyst in building sustainable achievement and long-term community resilience.”

“The Community Foundation of Broward is proud to be part of this bold effort to relieve the undue financial stress experienced by families brought on by the pandemic and keep them from getting into a situation where they cannot recover to economic stability,” said Sheri Brown, Vice President of Community Impact at the Community Foundation of Broward. “We boldly support the issues that truly matter in our community through great partners like ChildNet.”

To help further assist in this time of need for youth and families under ChildNet’s care, please visit: https://www.childnet.us/donate-now and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.

About ChildNet:

ChildNet was selected by the Florida Department of Children & Families to serve as the Community-Based Care (CBC) lead agency in both Broward and Palm Beach counties. As such, it is the single private nonprofit entity responsible for administration of the local child welfare system in each county. ChildNet fulfills this responsibility by managing comprehensive networks of child welfare service providers and, in Broward County, by also serving as the single centralized child welfare case management provider. The agency’s mission is to protect abused, abandoned and neglected children in the communities it serves. Fulfillment of this mission requires constant input and support from community stakeholders and service providers. For more information about ChildNet, please call 954-414-6000 in Broward or 561-352-2500 in Palm Beach, or visit www.ChildNet.us and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.

About The Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward helps families, individuals and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 473 charitable Funds represent more than $212 million in assets, distributing $119 million in grants over the past 35 years. The Community Foundation provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and to BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org

About The Humana Foundation:

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

