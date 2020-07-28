Bank of America Connects Palm Beach County-Area Youth to Workforce Success Through Paid Virtual Summer Leadership Experience

Bank of America today announced that the four Palm Beach County high school juniors and seniors selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders) have started their paid summer internship experience of leadership, civic engagement, and workforce skills-building.

In light of the health concerns that remain in local communities, the program has been adapted to a virtual format, through which students’ will have the opportunity to participate in sessions that will expose them to the vital role that nonprofits play in advancing community health, the importance of public-private partnerships to advance social change and a focus on building financial acumen.

The Class of 2020 Palm Beach County-based Bank of America Student Leaders® are:

Zoe Farrell, Boynton Beach, Santaluces Community High School : a recent 2020 graduate and cancer survivor, she created a bi-annual Mental Health Awareness Week at her school in response to a student who died by suicide suicide. Zoe was also very active in promoting safer schools after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland.

: a recent 2020 graduate and cancer survivor, she created a bi-annual Mental Health Awareness Week at her school in response to a student who died by suicide suicide. Zoe was also very active in promoting safer schools after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland. Ashley Kulberg, Wellington, American Heritage School Delray/Boca : a rising senior passionate about debate and politics, she also has a pen pal in Bali and traveled to see her as part of her work with the school’s chapter of Education Rocks.

: a rising senior passionate about debate and politics, she also has a pen pal in Bali and traveled to see her as part of her work with the school’s chapter of Education Rocks. Katherine Oung, Wellington, AW Dreyfoos School of the Arts : a rising senior passionate about civic engagement and politics, she was recently featured in the New York Times for her op-ed titled “Coronavirus Racism Infected My High School.”

: a rising senior passionate about civic engagement and politics, she was recently featured in the New York Times for her op-ed titled “Coronavirus Racism Infected My High School.” Daniel Sanchez, Boca Raton, West Boca Raton Community High School: a rising senior passionate about environmentalism and his work to create a sensory garden for people with special needs at the YMCA in Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County Student Leaders® will participate in programming that leverages Bank of America’s national partnerships and expertise and will work closely with the bank’s Palm Beach County leadership and nonprofit partners. They will participate in a collaborative, mentoring-focused project working closely with Communities in Schools of Palm Beach County to develop and deliver a social media strategy to support the organization’s efforts. In addition, Student Leaders® will engage in conversations focused on social justice, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society and have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their personal finances through Better Money Habits®, Bank of America’s financial wellness and education platform.

Bringing students from across the country together in order to discuss the role of citizenship and how cross sector collaboration creates community impact is a core component of the Student Leaders® program. This year, 300 students will gather virtually for the Young America Together at Home program, delivered by the Close Up Foundation, which will include discussion of finding one’s voice in order to effect change and pressing policy issues such as the economy, healthcare, the environment and immigration.

“Now more than ever, as we collectively navigate the challenges we face in our communities, we remain committed to supporting youth and young adults of all backgrounds by connecting them to jobs, skills-building and leadership development,” said Fabiola Brumley, Palm Beach market president and Southeast regional executive for Bank of America. “Creating opportunities for our youth to gain skills and build a network is a powerful investment in the future of our community.”

The ability to earn a paycheck will be essential to many young people whether they are helping to support their families or planning for the future. As part of their Student Leader experience, each student will receive a $5,000 stipend to recognize them for their community achievements.

Recent estimates suggest that the number of disconnected youth – those who aren’t in school and don’t have a job – has likely tripled since last year and could be as high as 18 million. Without access to opportunities that build career skills, many young people may be left behind, leading to high rates of youth unemployment and hindering overall economic progress.