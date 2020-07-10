Published On: Fri, Jul 10th, 2020

Amazon Announces Opening of Boca Raton Delivery Station

On Wednesday July 8, Amazon announced that they will be opening a delivery station in southern Palm Beach County Later this year. 

In a written statement the company noted, “Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities.” 

Amazon said the new Boca Raton station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.

According to Amazon Logistics, the company’s delivery service, the company is said to have signed “various leases” in an effort to open a new Florida delivery station in Boca Raton.

A specific date regarding when the Boca Raton site will open has not yet been released, however, Amazon projects that it will happen this year. 

