PBSC receives federal grant for Job Corps Scholars Program

Palm Beach State College has received a more than $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide job skills training and employment counseling for Job Corps-eligible youth and adults ages 16 to 24 years old.

PBSC is among only 20 community colleges, historically black colleges and universities and tribally controlled colleges and universities awarded a grant as part of the Job Corps Scholars Program, a new national demonstration project that aims to train 1,600 students nationwide over two years, according to the Labor Department.

“As we look towards defeating coronavirus and reopening our economy, the Job Corps Scholars Program provides an innovative way to prepare at-risk youth for participation in the job market,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. “Combining job training, classroom education, and employment counseling will give participating young adults an opportunity to excel.”

Through its Jobs Corp Scholars Program, Palm Beach State will serve 80 low-income students throughout Palm Beach County with a focus on those from Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Belle Glade and Pahokee who face barriers to training and employment. The College will provide training in certificate programs such as HVAC, Welding, Computer Science, Network Support Technician and others that can be completed in one year at the Lake Worth and Belle Glade campuses. Participants will receive individualized academic and career advising, as well as other support to ensure their success. The program will be measured on whether participants earn a credential in one year and get a job in their field within one year after completion.

“This grant will allow us to continue to transform lives that otherwise would not have this opportunity for training, which leads to employment,” said Pat Richie, dean of Trade and Industry.

Through this project and its other partnerships with accredited postsecondary educational institutions, Job Corps strengthens the connection between workforce development and education. This demonstration project will also provide the Labor Department with insight into ways to improve the effectiveness of the Job Corps program.

For more information about Job Corps and the Job Corps Scholars Program, visit www.dol.gov.