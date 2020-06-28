Palm Beach County to Mail Masks to all Households

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner announced Friday that each household in Palm Beach County will receive two masks in the mail after the mandatory mask mandate took effect.

Kerner cites a high number of at-risk elderly residents who need to be protected and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Photo Courtesy of KOMO News.

A total of two masks are to be sent to 660,000 households- a total of 1.3 million masks. 200,000 masks will be put in a reserve for any issues with the first delivery or for those that need additional equipment.

According to a Sun Sentinel article, Kerner said “The distribution is a challenge… I’m pushing the pedal to the metal.” Kerner estimates this will cost $2.5 million.

This move comes after the board of county officials mandated masks in all public, indoor spaces. The first violation can result in a fine of $250 with additional violations potentially costing $500.