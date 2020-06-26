Palm Beach County School District Announces Feeding Sites, Dates

Due to the holiday approaching next week six meals will be distributed on one day. School Food Service workers will distribute meals on Tuesday, June 30.

Parents picking up food on Tuesday will receive six days’ worth of meals. According to palmbeachschools.org, 52 school locations will continue to distribute food to students in need.

Food distribution will be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grab and Go Meals are free to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial assistance.

Crestwood Middle School has closed its site but Cypress Trails Elementary School will open to serve families. In addition, Feeding South Florida will be distributing food for families at the following 13 locations.

To limit the face-to-face interaction, the school district is urging families to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those walking up to the site should keep a distance of at least 6 feet.

Those who are driving to a feeding site are encouraged to open up the trunk of their car or leave the seat open where staff can place the food. These measures should be taken seriously and are intended to ensure the safety of all the families at the sites.

Food distribution will resume on twice-a-week on Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 9.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present.

Parents must provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student birth certificate, student library card, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

When identification is shown by the parents, the staff can provide meals for the number of identified children. Picking up meals in bulk for multiple families is not allowed.

The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals. Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens.

Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern.

Community Coordinated Sites can be found by a Click here for FLIPANY-Palm Beach County locations distributing food. Click here for a summary of food sites – when you click this link, please scroll down for links to information about Food Sites/Pantry Information/Food Distribution information.