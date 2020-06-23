Face Masks Now Mandatory in Palm Beach County, Votes Commissioners

Concerns about the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County led commissioners to a unanimous vote on Tuesday to require face masks in public.

After encountering an unrelenting crowd of maskless residents for over two hours, commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of the decision to order the mandate.

Photo courtesy from WPBF

Palm Beach County is the last in South Florida to issue a countywide mandate after Broward and Miami-Dade issued mandates back in April.

All three had issued masks directives but Palm Beach was the only county to simply recommend them until now.

Penalties for violations of the new law will be drafted later Tuesday and could go into effect as early as Wednesday.

According to Palm Beach County’s health department director, Alina Alonso, the rate of infection in Palm Beach County is likely to surpass that of Broward County even though there are more residents in Broward.

Alonso said the numbers are going in the wrong direction and rising rapidly.

Any violation of the order would be a misdemeanor, which could result in a fine or arrest or both. All cities in the county, not just the unincorporated parts including Boca Raton will be required to follow this order.

City commissioners had a tough decision to make as they faced push back from members of the public during public comments.

Decisions are still being made to crack down on businesses that will not abide by the facial coverings law. According to County Administrator, Verdenia C. Baker, businesses in Miami-Dade can be closed for not complying.

The same measure is expected to occur in Broward in the next couple of days.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida has topped more than 100,000 cases Monday. Currently, there are nearly 11,000 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County.