Offseason Update for FAU Athletics

FAU is taking a unique approach to the offseason

The COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended FAU athletics’ spring 2020 season and the lasting effects of the pandemic could affect the upcoming fall season.

As of right now, most colleges and universities will be participating in fall sports, but with the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, schools are growing increasingly wary of continuing with athletics this fall.

FAU announced that the school would be taking a phased-in approach to the return of student-athletes. The football team returned to campus on June 8th with voluntary workouts and field play being prohibited.

According to, FAU Director of Athletics Brian White, FAU has a plan in place to make sure the return of sports is a safe one.

“We have tested all of our student-athletes thus far we have zero positives [tests] as of this minute. We are doing daily temperature screenings, daily contact tracing, and just doing everything we can to provide a safe environment,” said White.

White mentioned masks being required for athletes and coaches and social distancing measures being enforced in the facilities, including the weight room.

“Our weight room is pretty massive and we’re only allowing 15 people in at a time so that allows well more than six feet of distance. That allows individuals to have their own workout equipment so they’re not using the same workout equipment and workout equipment is cleaned thoroughly after each workout group,” White continued.

Regarding the status of the fall season and the precautions that have to be taken to ensure safety, FAU is still in the early discussions with nothing set in stone yet.

The month of June has been quite an eventful one for the Owls. The football team returned to campus only to be gifted with their C-USA Championship and Boca Bowl rings.

The school announced that FAU will kick off its 2024 college football season on the road against Michigan State.

“I do think, in scheduling, we have earned the respect of some programs. I do think having two conference championships, in our last three years, has elevated our profile… I think this is just the beginning. I think we are on a trajectory to be very exciting for years to come,” White said.

This is not the first time FAU and Michigan State have clashed. FAU is 0-3 all-time against Michigan State losing in 2008, 2010, and 2011.

Earlier this month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsements and while they will not be paid for playing, they will be allowed to profit off their name, likeness, and image.

White is a huge advocate for the bill saying “I love it! I think it’s great. I think it’s a very positive step. I think that student-athletes absolutely should have the right to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.”

The Owls went 11-3 last season and look to maintain their success with new head coach, Willie Taggart. White mentioned being thrilled with coach Taggart’s recruiting as well as being pleased by coach Taggart’s staff and desire to continue building upon a strong culture.