NBA player John Collins is helping feed local families

Collins is set to open up two pop-up grocery stores in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens this weekend

Atlanta Hawks forward and former Cardinal Newman High School basketball star John Collins is giving back to the community he once called home.

Collins is working with Goodr and the National Basketball Players Association to create two pop-up grocery stores in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

The pop-up stores housed at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Renaissance Charter School at Cypress, will provide groceries and other essential items to families in need.

According to the Palm Beach Post, The grocery store at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center will be open today from 3-7 p.m. for hospital personnel.

The grocery store at Renaissance Charter School at Cypress will be open Saturday from 1-4 p.m, but spots are limited and families must register online ahead of time.

Collins will be providing the pop-up stores with $25,000 of funding.