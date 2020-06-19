June 19 Palm Beach County COVID-19 Case Updates

Palm Beach County remains in Phase One of reopening and is considering the move into Phase Two while COVID-19 cases continually increase.

According to Robert Weinroth, Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County, local officials will find a 10% positivity rate concerning.

The Florida Department of Health website provides a comprehensive list of COVID-19 statistics for the state and individual counties at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429 .

Photo Courtesy of the Florida Dept. of Health

The positivity rate for June 18 was 7.8% and on June 17 it was 13.4%.

“Palm Beach County was the first in South Florida to end its coronavirus lockdown, despite not meeting all federal guidelines. The county is averaging 300 new cases a day,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Photo Courtesy of the Florida Dept. of Health

On June 18 there were 234 new cases and on June 17 there were 344 new cases.

In total there are a total of 89,748 positive cases in the state of Florida and a total of 3,104 deaths. In Palm Beach County there are a total of 10,116 positive cases with 464 deaths.