JARC Allows Clients to Return To The Adult Day Training Program

Photo courtesy from the JARC FL

By Destiny Harris

On Monday, the JARC Florida, a non-sectarian and non-profit organization known for providing services to empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, began the reopening process for the Adult Day Training (ADT) Program.

Through the JARC FL clients are prepared for their Community Works Program and gain assistance with securing employment. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center.

JARC’s group home residents for clients who live in JARC’s residential group homes or apartments are the first to be apart of the reopening for the ADT program since it’s closing in March due to COVID-19.

According to the JARC’s website, the JARC plans to open back up for the remaining community clients on Monday, June 22nd. In order to maintain a 50 percent capacity level within the program’s facility, the two groups will switch off each week.

A COVID-19 test must be completed by clients no more than seven days prior to June 22, 2020.

Clients are required to arrive wearing a mask. Face shields will be required for all clients and will be provided by JARC FL and will remain at JARC FL.

The JARC FL gardeners are working in the Ability Garden to plant, water, and mend plants. The fulfillment center is working on stuffing, labeling, packing, measuring, and sealing packages for companies like Stealth Supply in Delray Beach.

JARC’s Café 95 kitchen clients are now working to handle packaging for the Meals on Wheels program with Rales Jewish Family Services.

All returning clients to any JARC FL Programs must return a signed waiver prior to starting.

When clients are cleared for return to the program, families will be provided a schedule for attendance to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Attendance will be scheduled for three days on the week of return and five days per week for every other week thereafter.