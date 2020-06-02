Gov. DeSantis Extends Eviction Moratorium

By Destiny Harris

The official Eviction Moratorium Order set to expire today has been extended by Gov. DeSantis until July 1st.

The governor had already extended the order in mid-May but decided to postpone the edict again on June 2nd.

Governor’s spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferré confirmed the ban on evictions and foreclosures will continue for an additional 30 days.

Florida groups have repeatedly demanded an extension of the eviction moratorium as they are economically struggling to get through the pandemic.

The Florida Housing Justice Alliance (FHJA), is a movement of renters, mobile homeowners, people experiencing homelessness, advocates, and allies calling for housing justice.

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks about Florida’s response to the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY – FLORIDA NETWORK)

The FHJA has asked their supporters to call the governor demanding Gov. DeSantis extend renter and homeowner protections to give the community stability and housing security as they face the impact of COVID – 19.

While the extension will continue beyond today, landlords who are losing income must now figure out how to cover their financial obligations. As well as those who are reaching out to customer service representatives which have been a continuing problem.

Many monthly obligations have been tolerant. Major Florida utility companies and telecommunications providers have pledged not to cut off service due to nonpayment during the pandemic.

There are still landlords threatening to kick out tenants who have not paid rent.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has distributed nearly $4 billion worth of unemployment benefits to more than $1 million claimants throughout the pandemic as of Monday.