Attention Palm Beach County Boating and Water Activities
Please view: https://youtu.be/gPMQqupRgVE
For specific guidelines, Please view: https://youtu.be/TKDhgjrDB9E
NO Rafting or NO Flotillas – tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited!
Vessels may anchor in deeper water – they MUST be 50 feet apart from each other, including: all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders
Violations of the Emergency Order can result in the following: Civil Fine, Arrest and Seizure of Assets
These guidelines are in place for the SAFETY and WELFARE of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.
For more information visit the following websites: www.pbcgov.org and/or
PLEASE HELP US KEEP YOU SAFE * BE RESPONSIBLE * BOAT SAFE * BOAT SMART *