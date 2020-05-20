Palm Beach County CARES for Business – Restart Business Grants Available

Application Online Launch – Friday May 22nd at 8AM

​The Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County has authored the initiation of the CARES Restart Business Grants Program. The program will accept applications, online, starting at 8AM on Friday, May 15th. The CARES Restart Business Grants Program is designed to accelerate the reopening of businesses hardest hit by new coronavirus pandemic.

$60 million has been allocated to the Business Restart Program from the county’s $261 million allocation from the CARES Act.

The BCC dedicated $50 million toward businesses with 25 or fewer employees and an additional $10 million for businesses with over 25 employees.

The specific program guidelines (including eligibility criteria) are detailed, below and are posted on the county’s web site.

Grants for each qualified business will be for up to $25,000 and are designed to assist Palm Beach County businesses impacted by the state mandated restrictions on operations as they “restart” their phased reopening process.

RESTART BUSINESS GRANTS (for business with 25 employees or fewer)

Allocation: $50 million

Assistance Offered: $25,000 maximum award (Grants & Forgivable Loans received by businesses related to COVID-19 will be reduced from eligible maximum award)

PLEASE NOTE: There will be a dollar to dollar reduction in the amount a business can be awarded based on funds already granted under the Paycheck Protection Program. In other words, if $25,000 or more has already been received under the Paycheck Protection Program, the business will be ineligible for a Restart Business Grant.

Eligibility

Business has 25 employees or fewer

Business has been operating since October 1, 2019 and was still operating on February 29, 2020

Business is located in Palm Beach County

Business is not a publicly traded company

Business is not a non-profit organization

Business does not exceed $3 million in total gross receipts or sales Businesses with 25 or less employees and total gross receipts or sales of $3-5M will be funded from the $10M allocation



Examples of Eligible Businesses

Eligible Uses

Required Documents

Justification

Other

RESTART BUSINESS GRANTS (for businesses with over 25 employees)

Allocation: $10 million

Assistance Offered: $25,000 maximum award (Grants & Forgivable Loans received by businesses related to COVID-19 will be reduced from eligible maximum award)

PLEASE NOTE: There will be a dollar to dollar reduction in the amount a business can be awarded based on funds already granted under the Paycheck Protection Program. In other words, if $25,000 or more has already been received under the Paycheck Protection Program, the business will be ineligible for a Restart Business Grant.

Eligibility

Business has more than 25 employees

Business has been operating since October 1, 2019 and was still operating on February 29, 2020

Business is located in Palm Beach County

Business is not a publicly traded company

Business is not a non-profit organization

Business does not exceed $5 million in total gross receipts or sales

Examples of Eligible Businesses

Eligible Uses

Required Documents

Justification

Other

