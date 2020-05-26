Library Curbside Pick-Up Service Begins

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, the Downtown and Spanish River Libraries will be starting new curbside holds pick-up service for new books, DVDs and other library materials that library cardholders have placed a hold on.

How does curbside pick-up service work?

Log in to your account at bocalibrary.org and place a hold on the items you’d like to reserve. You can also call the library at 561-393-7852 and ask them to place holds for you. When your items are ready, you’ll be notified by text or email, depending on what type of notifications you signed up for when you got your library card. Come to the library where you requested the pick-up between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday-Saturday, and look for the pick-up area. The Downtown Library pick-up area will be on the east side near the staff entrance. The Spanish River Library pick-up area will be on the east side near the drive-through book drop. Park at a numbered sign that tells you to call and let library staff know you’re here. A team member will verify your account and parking spot on the phone. A library team member in a mask and gloves will bring your items out to your car. Please have the trunk of your car open to receive your materials.

Additional information: