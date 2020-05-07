Junior League of Boca Raton Seeking Diapers for Needy Families Impacted by COVID-19 Crisis





BOCA RATON, FL–Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in three families in the U.S. could not afford diapers for their children, endangering the health of these babies and toddlers. The need has greatly increased due to the pandemic and the Junior League of Boca Raton is seeking help from the community with donations of diapers to its Diaper Bank.

The Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank distributes over 600,000 diapers annually serving 2,000 children and partners with 22 local agencies.

“With so many people out of work due to the pandemic, the need for diapers even greater than ever,” Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, President of the Junior League said. “Organizations throughout the area that serve children are reaching out to us asking for help and we expect these calls will increase.”

To help, email [email protected] and someone can pick up diapers or use the Junior League’s Amazon wish list and have diapers shipped directly to the organization’s headquarters. The link for the wish list is http://a.co/6hoQI8P

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support.



