Hooters of Boca Raton Partners with Customers to Provide Meals to Boca Regional Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – Hooters of Boca Raton partnered with a few University of Central Florida Alumni friends to feed the Covid-19 unit at Boca Regional Hospital on Wednesday, April 29th. Chris Torelli, Managing Partner of Hooters of Boca Raton and UCF Alumni teamed up with college friends Paul Fermo, Todd Guiley and Mike Hinn to provide 25 meals to the doctors and nurses during a shift.

“We feel it is an important part of keeping our roots in the Boca Raton community and supporting those that risk their lives every day during this unprecedented time. We are grateful to have these heroes of the hospital in our community,” said Chris Torelli, Managing Partner of Hooters of Boca Raton.

Hooters of Boca Raton is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, SUITE 1101-A, BOCA RATON, FL 33433. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 17 locations in South Florida.