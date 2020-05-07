FSU Awards Record Number of Honors Medallions to Spring Graduates
FSU Awarded 383 Honors Medallions to Spring 2020 Graduates
Boca Raton, FL – Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 383 high-achieving graduates — the university’s largest class to date — during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 30.
The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.
The virtual ceremony included remarks from President John Thrasher, Provost Sally McRorie, the late Dean of Undergraduate Studies Karen Laughlin, Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of English David Kirby and Annette Schwabe, director of the FSU Honors Program.
“By earning an honors medallion, you have already demonstrated a desire to challenge yourself and a motivation to succeed,” Thrasher told honorees. “These values will serve you well — both in the workplace and in life.”
The breakdown of the honors awardees is as follows:
- 228 graduates, University Honors Program
Earned at least 18 Honors points in fulfillment of the general honors program requirements.
- 99 graduates, Honors in the Major ProgramCompleted an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with Honors” in their major department.
- 23 graduates, Dual HonorsCompleted both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program.
- 33 graduates, Outstanding Senior Scholar distinction
Completed the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program and graduated Summa Cum Laude, having a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
The honors medallion recipients, along with their hometowns, academic majors and award designations, are listed by state and city below. Designations are: HON – University Honors, HITM – Honors in the Major, DUAL – dual honors, OSS – dual honors with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
+ ALABAMA
Birmingham, AL
Delaney Harkins, Biological Science, HON
Hoover, AL
Emily Colpack, Environment & Society, HON
Mountain Brook, AL
Andrey Shults, Biochemistry, DUAL
+ ARKANSAS
Little Rock, AR
Eric Meincke, Instrumental Music Education, OSS
+ CONNECTICUT
Redding, CT
Thomas Murphy, Physics, HITM
Southbury, CT
Justin Stow, Meteorology, OSS
+ FLORIDA
Altamonte Springs, FL
Rebecca Henderson, Marketing, HON
Apopka, FL
Niccolla Emanuel, Media/Communication Studies, HITM
Alexis Ramos, Digital Media Production, HITM
Kendall McDonald, Creative Writing, OSS
Atlantic Beach, FL
Charlotte Puopolo, International Affairs, HON
Noah Stone, Piano Performance, HON
Boca Raton, FL
Ryan Dingman, Mechanical Engineering, DUAL
Royce Pokela, Mechanical Engineering, HITM
Amanda Wacker, Biological Science, HITM
Marly Bressler, Marketing, HON
Amber Chu, Management Information Systems, HON
David Krijgsman, Environment & Society, HON
Victoria Zilbergleyt, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
Boynton Beach, FL
Nicholas Wellman, Biological Science, HITM
Caroline Deyoe, Food & Nutrition Science, HON
Bradenton, FL
Zig Hinds, Psychology, HITM
Carly Colonna, Editing, Writing & Media, HON
Allison Earley, Economics, HON
Matthew Israel, Mechanical Engineering, HON
Brooksville, FL
Alec Bailey, Cell/Molecular Neuroscience, HITM
Cape Coral, FL
Siobhan Brennan, Political Science, HON
Casselberry, FL
Jacob Wilson, Media/Communication Studies, HON
Celebration, FL
Paris Gilstrap, International Affairs, DUAL
Phebe Lemert, Biological Science, HITM
Chipley, FL
Chase Boyer, Asian Studies, HITM
Clearwater, FL
Anthony Micciche, Physics, HITM
Julia Bodolay, Theatre, HON
Stephanie Hamilton, Music/Liberal Arts, HON
Samantha Hicks, Biological Science, HON
William Wynne, Political Science, HON
Clearwater Beach, FL
Amber Matherne, Actuarial Science, HON
Clewiston, FL
Ankit Patel, Chemistry, HON
Coconut Creek, FL
Phoebe Scheidegger, Art History, HON
Cooper City, FL
Arria Hauldin, Anthropology, HITM
Coral Springs, FL
Atalya Santos, Digital Media Production, HITM
Dylan Spears, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Samantha Cacurak, Criminology, HON
Michael Campanella, Physics, OSS
Crawfordville, FL
Megan Proctor, Psychology, HITM
Crestview, FL
Alexis Lehnert, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Davie, FL
Angelina Lam, Risk Management/Insurance, HON
Starr Mandell, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Daytona Beach, FL
Diana Cheney, Psychology, HON
Delray Beach, FL
Jennifer Magi, Civil Engineering/Environmental, HON
Alisson Sealy, International Affairs, HON
Destin, FL
LaRae Harris, Finance, OSS
Doral, FL
Lauren Moran, Psychology, OSS
Eastpoint, FL
John White, Accounting, HON
Englewood, FL
Alexandria Bosch, Actuarial Science, HON
Fernandina Beach, FL
Hannah Alderson, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM
Fleming Island, FL
Elizabeth Coen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
Grace Michaels, International Affairs, DUAL
Jessica Willette, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Catherine Williams, Actuarial Science, HON
Fort Myers, FL
Colin Denny, International Affairs, HON
Zoe Michael, Exercise Physiology, HON
Mallory McGovern, International Affairs, OSS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Shane Whitney, Economics, HITM
Freeport, FL
Garrett Shost, Mathematics, DUAL
Selina Nevin, International Affairs, HITM
McKenzie Dickey, Biological Science, HON
Geneva, FL
Ryan Kelly, Biological Science, HON
Grand Island, FL
Carley Huffstetler, Biochemistry, HITM
Grand Ridge, FL
Logan McCord, Biological Science, HON
Green Cove Springs, FL
Elise Chavez, Physics, HITM
Groveland, FL
Benjamin Hoyle, Economics, HON
Hallandale Beach, FL
Elizabeth Dash, Political Science, HON
Havana, FL
Connor Mooneyhan, Mathematics, HITM
Kelsey Kite, Media/Communication Studies, HON
High Springs, FL
Carrie Carusone, Motion Picture Arts, HITM
Holmes Beach, FL
Alexandra Mackey, Food & Nutrition Science, HON
Jacksonville, FL
Morgan Skala, Chemistry, DUAL
Jacob Dvorak, Philosophy, HITM
Scott Williams, Economics, HITM
Amanda Harris, Finance, HON
Khari King, Exercise Physiology, HON
Griffin Pratt, Biological Science, HON
Emily Scott, Marketing, HON
David Williams, Accounting, HON
Jalicia Lewis, Political Science, OSS
Jupiter, FL
Victoria Bell, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Madeleine Uible, Chemistry, HITM
Loren Ayres, Environmental Science, HON
Daniella Gonzalez, Behavioral Neuroscience, HON
Manuel Osaba, Communications/Public Relations, HON
Dustin Zimmerman, Risk Management/Insurance, HON
Kissimmee, FL
Chanelle Dupuis, French and Spanish, OSS
Lake Mary, FL
Emma Graumlich, Anthropology, HITM
Maia Donahue, History, HON
Kristen Swinski, Actuarial Science, HON
Lake Wales, FL
Connor Perez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON
Lakeland, FL
Brian Brown, Music Composition, HITM
Alex Moerschbacher, Information Technology, HON
Katherine Shapiro, History, OSS
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Gregory Short, Political Science, HON
Sarah Van Keuren, Elementary Education, HON
Land O’ Lakes, FL
Emily Geraghty, Finance, HON
Isiah Parfait, Spanish, HON
Largo, FL
Anxhelo Agastra, Meteorology, HITM
Lauderhill, FL
Kinord Cinord, Clinical Professions, HON
Longwood, FL
Bethany Brownrigg, Theatre, HITM
Alana Chang, Biological Science, HITM
Victoria Clear, Meteorology, HITM
Loxahatchee, FL
Stephanie Fischer, Art History, HITM
Madeline Harding, Economics, HON
Lutz, FL
Alexander Dabbs, Psychology, HITM
Alannah Cranwell, Social Work, HON
Riley Garrison, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Lynn Haven, FL
Simon Prado, Political Science, OSS
Madison, FL
Tyler Burnett, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Maitland, FL
Aidan Barbato, Biological Science, HON
Margate, FL
Joshua Eloi, Finance, HON
Melbourne, FL
Elianna Cooper, Literature, Media & Culture, HON
Eva Johnson, Interior Design, HON
Lily Parker, Biological Science, HON
Anastasia Stichter, Exercise Physiology, HON
Melbourne Beach, FL
Zoe, D’Alessandro, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Jessica Bissey, Economics, HON
Merritt Island, FL
Shannon Ament, Biological Science, HON
Leah Huff, International Affairs, HON
Miami, FL
Michael Vreones, Biological Science, DUAL
Serena Bradshaw, Psychology, HITM
Shae Demandt, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM
Alejandro Jarmel, Literature, Media & Culture, HITM
Dylan Leathe, Meteorology, HITM
Christine Lopez, International Affairs, HITM
David Ramos, Instrumental Music Education, HITM
Joshua Gottlieb, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Jaime Lopez, Psychology, HON
Scarlett Ossorio, Voice Performance, HON
Jacqueline Pantin, Economics, HON
Alexandra Roses, Commercial Entrepreneurship, HON
Taylor Sennett, Athletic Training, HON
Miami Gardens, FL
Katherinne, Peralta Laguna, Digital Media Production, HITM
Middleburg, FL
Sarah Downing, Actuarial Science, HON
Miramar, FL
Gabriela Rodriguez, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Mulberry, FL
Dalton Miles, Chemical Engineering, HON
Naples, FL
Alex Puntney, Finance, DUAL
Sabrina Mato, International Affairs, HITM
Sebastian Mejia, International Affairs, HITM
Victoria Landron, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Kaitlin Price, Political Science, HON
Rachael Dirr, Editing, Writing & Media, OSS
Navarre, FL
Moira Conley, Music/Liberal Arts, DUAL
New Port Richey, FL
Stanley Zimmerman, Biological Science, HON
Niceville, FL
Ellis Daugherty, Nursing, HON
Nokomis, FL
Sahara Lyon, Art History, HITM
Christian Kuffer, Physical Science, HON
North Fort Myers, FL
Alayna Bradley, Exercise Physiology, HON
Ocala, FL
Maarten De Haan, Physics, HITM
Ruchikkumar Makadia, Biological Science, HITM
Sarah Barber, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Matthew Pittman, Chemical Engineering, HON
Ocklawaha, FL
William McDonald, Management, HON
Ocoee, FL
Loukas Charalambous, Finance, HON
Sydney Rundle, Media/Communication Studies, HON
Odessa, FL
Kimberly Ward, Biological Science, HON
Orange Park, FL
Regan Cotton, Actuarial Science, HON
Orlando, FL
Taylor Ariko, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM
Michael Ebert, History, HITM
Salma Elsheikh, Clinical Professions, HITM
Geena Hernandez-Solis, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM
Jacob Bartfield, Accounting, HON
Cameron Dinnie, Marketing, HON
Devin Elliott, Psychology, HON
Antoinette Thomas, Finance, HON
Ashley Moses, Biological Science, OSS
Ormond Beach, FL
Sara Beck, Exercise Physiology, HON
Oxford, FL
Tyler Hicks, Real Estate, HON
Pace, FL
Kimberly Clemons, Digital Media Production, HON
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Jose Martinez, Psychology, HITM
Laura Elkin, Psychology, HON
Julia McFadden, Athletic Training, HON
Palm City, FL
Evan Albury, Psychology, OSS
Palm Harbor, FL
Thomas Ayzenshtat, Biological Science, HON
Christen Earle, Criminology, HON
Panama City, FL
Adira-Danique Philyaw, Social Work, HITM
Raian Giawashi, Psychology, HON
Mikayla Reiser, Finance, HON
Panama City Beach, FL
Jessica Pavlov, Biological Science, HON
Parkland, FL
Shayna Cohen, Economics, HON
Giana SanGiovanni, Marketing, HON
Parrish, FL
Erin Fenske, Nursing, HON
Pembroke Pines, FL
Jake Toyota, Literature, Media & Culture, DUAL
Kirstie Walters, Biochemistry, DUAL
Maria Villalobos, French, HITM
Trevor Wilpon, Professional Sales, OSS
Pensacola, FL
Kevin Sanders, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM
Pensacola Beach, FL
Kaitlyn Prezioso, Exercise Physiology, DUAL
Pinellas Park, FL
Allison Marino, Art History, OSS
Plantation, FL
Dana Santangelo, Psychology, HITM
Pompano Beach, FL
Victoria Tompkins, Psychology, HON
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Julianne Kelly, Political Science, HITM
Jacob Mason, International Affairs, HITM
Katherine Goodwin, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS
Port Orange, FL
Joseph Guidubaldi, Biological Science, DUAL
Anna Wuest, Biomathematics, HON
Quincy, FL
Caleb Stephens, Economics, OSS
Riverview, FL
Kyle Kehrer, Physics & Astrophysics, HITM
Brett Rutherford, Media/Communication Studies, HON
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Taylor Rich, Political Science, DUAL
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Samantha Norden, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Alexander Adams, Political Science, OSS
Sarasota, FL
Emily Onimus, Acting – BFA, DUAL
Bethany Beal, Psychology, HITM
Ryan Bausback, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Jonathan Chappell, Clinical Professions, HON
William Harwell, Management, HON
McKayla Jasch, Clinical Professions, HON
Paige Levanti, International Affairs, HON
Luke Ourednik, History, OSS
Kyla Siefert, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Andrew Woodle, International Affairs, HON
Seffner, FL
Skyler Cox, Creative Writing, HITM
Seminole, FL
Clio Perkins, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, DUAL
Southwest Ranches, FL
Nina Sotolongo, Creative Writing, HON
Spring Hill, FL
Daniel Emanuel, Biological Science, HITM
St. Augustine, FL
Chloe Carames, Psychology, HITM
Jenna Ellinger, Professional Sales, HON
St. Johns, FL
Eli Myron, Biological Science, HITM
St. Petersburg, FL
Elizabeth Greiner, Elementary Education, HON
Benjamin Martin, International Affairs, HON
Summerfield, FL
Aaron Deese, Exercise Physiology, HON
Sunrise, FL
Rebecca Caro, Actuarial Science, HON
Tallahassee, FL
Katherine Price, Accounting, HON
Rachel Bowns, Psychology, DUAL
Gillian Boyce, Physics, HITM
Tomas Cabezas, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Rebecca Cooperman, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Patricia Crawford, Statistics, HITM
Mariam Dawodu, Psychology, HITM
Caleb Dros, Creative Writing, HITM
Jonathan Durrance, Psychology, HITM
Wessley Ferguson, Biochemistry, HITM
Stephen Fodroczi, Music/Liberal Arts, HITM
Nicholas Holt, Creative Writing, HITM
Bailey Houghton, Studio Art, HITM
Jared Ifland, Philosophy, HITM
June Kassolis, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Victoria Li, Chemistry, HITM
Katherine Lohr, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Cameron Matoska, Psychology, HITM
Marlan McInnes-Taylor, Computer Science, HITM
Lucy Miree, Humanities, HITM
Fabio Rivero, Physics, HITM
Kirsty Scott, Physics, HITM
Matthew Smith, Environmental Science, HITM
Christopher Violette, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM
Ricardo Zamarripa Chavez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HITM
Christopher Zdyrski, Biological Science, HITM
Destiny Abrams, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
Zachary Blashinsky, Biochemistry, HON
Garrett Brown, International Affairs, HON
Audrey Cooper, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Rida Darji, Exercise Physiology, HON
Charly DeVito-Hurley, Economics, HON
Alexa Frank, Finance, HON
Dylan Garcia, Music/Liberal Arts, HON
Nacia Goldberg, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON
Meghan Griffin, Economics, HON
Ashton Hagen, Biochemistry, HON
Erin Hourigan, Nursing, HON
Kathryn Jagers, Nursing, HON
Marvin Kalms, Statistics, HON
Kelly Kaps, Exercise Physiology, HON
Kristin Kasimati, Exercise Physiology, HON
Jessica King, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON
Mirdens Lambert, Environment & Society, HON
Inga Lee, Exercise Physiology, HON
Kayla Neal, Merchandising/Product Dev, HON
Curran Recinos, Actuarial Science, HON
Spencer Renne, Biological Science, HON
Alexis Restrepo, Exercise Physiology, HON
Emma Salters, Communication/Advertising, HON
Hannah Simpkins, Political Science, HON
Emma Taylor, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Jaclyn Weinell, History, HON
Charlotte Wollermann, Clinical Professions, HON
Cara Axelrod, Psychology, OSS
Holden Bradley, International Affairs, OSS
Jessica Folsom, Biological Science, OSS
Steven Foster, Industrial Engineering, OSS
Brendan Gerdts, Political Science, OSS
Jacob Spainhour, Mathematics, OSS
Savannah Woller, Psychology, OSS
Tamarac, FL
Ancy Jose Varghese, Humanities, HON
Felicia Reich, International Affairs, HON
Alysia Treacy, Anthropology, HON
Tampa, FL
Jenna Rabinovitch, Management Information Systems, DUAL
Samuel Glickman, Finance, HITM
Rebecca Castellano, Marketing, HON
Kayla Cusick, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON
Austin Ragusa, Finance, HON
Emma Rodriguez, Media/Communication Studies, HON
Emma Moody, Media/Communication Studies, OSS
Tarpon Springs, FL
Haley Crabb, Social Work, HON
Robert Cotter, Biological Science, OSS
Valrico, FL
Abigail Huetteman, Biological Science, DUAL
Sara Bosek, Biochemistry, HON
Sydney Tavares, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON
Venice, FL
Joe Uthuppan, Exercise Physiology, HON
Tara Williams, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON
Vero Beach, FL
Karen Wetzel, Psychology, HON
Wellington, FL
Nicholas Proenza-Smith, History, HITM
Alyssa Karavitis, Biological Science, HON
Laurel Wellman, Family and Child Sciences, HON
West Melbourne, FL
Claire Young, Theatre, HON
West Palm Beach, FL
Nico D’Angelo, Biomathematics, HON
Mikayla Rickard, Elementary Education, HON
Weston, FL
Sofia Medina, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Daniella Rivera, Biological Science, HON
Amy Siceloff, Biological Science, HON
Windermere, FL
Anisha Gupte, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM
Winter Garden, FL
Madelyn Hughes, Nursing, HON
Jennifer Walker, Psychology, HON
Winter Haven, FL
Shelby Remmel, Biological Science, HON
Winter Park, FL
Meagan Johnson, Nursing, HON
Winter Springs, FL
Caitlin Baird, Psychology, HON
Emma Vargas, Athletic Training, HON
Leah Singleton, International Affairs, OSS
+ GEORGIA
Acworth, GA
Caroline Knowles, International Affairs, DUAL
Alpharetta, GA
Lindsay Goldring, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Aisha Naushad, Clinical Professions, HON
Atlanta, GA
Amy Brecker, Merchandising/Product Development, HON
Claire Cummiskey, Psychology, HON
Blairsville, GA
Stephanie Busse, Environmental Science, HON
Johns Creek, GA
Annika Ciul, Motion Picture Arts/Production, DUAL
Maiya Hinton, Management Information Systems, HON
Marietta, GA
Michael Anand, Meteorology, DUAL
Emelia Thompson, Psychology, HITM
Norcross, GA
Anna Jara, Psychology, HON
Cecilia Kauffman, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Natalie Wilson, International Affairs, HON
Roswell, GA
Daniel Smith, Finance, HON
Sandy Springs, GA
Amanda Mills, Risk Management/Insurance, HON
Tyrone, GA
Sarah Phinney, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS
+ ILLINOIS
Fox Lake, IL
Morgan Timmerman, Clinical Professions, HON
Highland, IL
Joseph Rittenhouse, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Highland Park, IL
Zoe Zirlin, Communication/Advertising, HITM
Lindenhurst, IL
Madison Higginbotham, Spanish, HON
Oak Lawn, IL
Nicole Hansen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
+ INDIANA
Zionsville, IN
Brooklyn Farrell, Psychology, HON
+ LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA
Gabrielle Donofrio, Editing, Writing & Media, HON
+ MASSACHUSETTS
Acton, MA
Zuzanna Szulc, Marketing, HON
Boxford, MA
Anne Messenger, Exercise Physiology, HON
+ MARYLAND
Millersville, MD
Helen Thurtle, Criminology, HON
+ MISSOURI
St. Louis, MO
Diana Tang, Instrumental Music Education, HON
Joseph Peetz, Physics, OSS
+ NORTH CAROLINA
Charlotte, NC
Christian Ragland, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Colfax, NC
Sydney St. Clair, Finance, HON
Cornelius, NC
Anna Hale, Finance, HON
Fayetteville, NC
Alexis Radermacher, Criminology, HON
High Point, NC
Stephanie, Lee, International Affairs, HON
Mooresville, NC
Graham Jones, Biochemistry, HON
+ NEW JERSEY
Burlington, NJ
Grace Manno, Exercise Physiology, HON
Hamilton, NJ
Andrew Barone, Nursing, HON
Mount Laurel, NJ
Sloane Haines, Meteorology, HON
Watchung, NJ
Alexandra Morse, Risk Management/Insurance, HON
Westfield, NJ
Julia Di Bella, Criminology, HON
+ NEW YORK
New York, NY
Tobias Whitford, Biological Science, HON
North Babylon, NY
Kaitlyn Sparacio, Nursing, HON
Plainview, NY
Aaron Levine, Literature, Media & Culture, HON
Rocky Point, NY
Maggie Dowd, Economics, HON
Staten Island, NY
Arianna Broad, Biological Science, HITM
+ OHIO
Dayton, OH
Angela Hodapp, Biological Science, HON
Dublin, OH
Cady Ujvari, Psychology, OSS
North Canton, OH
Elizabeth DiLauro, Environment & Society, HON
+ PENNSYLVANIA
Doylestown, PA
Stephanie Zech, Biological Science, HON
+ PUERTO RICO
Guaynabo, PR
Juliana Bruno, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON
+ SOUTH CAROLINA
Fort Mill, SC
Kathryn Whitesell, Family and Child Sciences, HON
+ VIRGINIA
Bristow, VA
Damian Grant, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Fairfax, VA
Morgan Gibson, Criminology, HON
Manassas, VA
Samuel Wirth, Sociology, HON
Williamsburg, VA
Tawni Hatcher, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, DUAL
+ VERMONT
Williston, VT
Aliza Anderson, Exercise Science, HON
+ SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
Yu Ray Chu, Instrumental Music Education, HON
+ WARSAW, POLAND
Agnieszka Niedzialkowska, Marketing, HON
OHIO
Dayton, OH
Angela Hodapp, Biological Science, HON
Dublin, OH
Cady Ujvari, Psychology, OSS
North Canton, OH
Elizabeth DiLauro, Environment & Society, HON
PENNSYLVANIA
Doylestown, PA
Stephanie Zech, Biological Science, HON
PUERTO RICO
Guaynabo, PR
Juliana Bruno, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON
SOUTH CAROLINA
Fort Mill, SC
Kathryn Whitesell, Family and Child Sciences, HON
VIRGINIA
Bristow, VA
Damian Grant, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Fairfax, VA
Morgan Gibson, Criminology, HON
Manassas, VA
Samuel Wirth, Sociology, HON
Williamsburg, VA
Tawni Hatcher, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, DUAL
VERMONT
Williston, VT
Aliza Anderson, Exercise Science, HON
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
Yu Ray Chu, Instrumental Music Education, HON
WARSAW, POLAND
Agnieszka Niedzialkowska, Marketing, HON