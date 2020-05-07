FSU Awards Record Number of Honors Medallions to Spring Graduates

Photo by Andre Myers, FSU Undergraduate Studies

FSU Awarded 383 Honors Medallions to Spring 2020 Graduates

Boca Raton, FL – Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 383 high-achieving graduates — the university’s largest class to date — during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 30.

The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.

The virtual ceremony included remarks from President John Thrasher, Provost Sally McRorie, the late Dean of Undergraduate Studies Karen Laughlin, Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of English David Kirby and Annette Schwabe, director of the FSU Honors Program.

“By earning an honors medallion, you have already demonstrated a desire to challenge yourself and a motivation to succeed,” Thrasher told honorees. “These values will serve you well — both in the workplace and in life.”

The breakdown of the honors awardees is as follows:

228 graduates, University Honors Program

Earned at least 18 Honors points in fulfillment of the general honors program requirements.

Earned at least 18 Honors points in fulfillment of the general honors program requirements. 99 graduates, Honors in the Major Program Completed an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with Honors” in their major department.

Completed an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with Honors” in their major department. 23 graduates, Dual Honors Completed both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program.

Completed both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program. 33 graduates, Outstanding Senior Scholar distinction

Completed the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program and graduated Summa Cum Laude, having a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

The honors medallion recipients, along with their hometowns, academic majors and award designations, are listed by state and city below. Designations are: HON – University Honors, HITM – Honors in the Major, DUAL – dual honors, OSS – dual honors with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

+ ALABAMA

Birmingham, AL

Delaney Harkins, Biological Science, HON

Hoover, AL

Emily Colpack, Environment & Society, HON

Mountain Brook, AL

Andrey Shults, Biochemistry, DUAL

+ ARKANSAS

Little Rock, AR

Eric Meincke, Instrumental Music Education, OSS

+ CONNECTICUT

Redding, CT

Thomas Murphy, Physics, HITM

Southbury, CT

Justin Stow, Meteorology, OSS

+ FLORIDA

Altamonte Springs, FL

Rebecca Henderson, Marketing, HON

Apopka, FL

Niccolla Emanuel, Media/Communication Studies, HITM

Alexis Ramos, Digital Media Production, HITM

Kendall McDonald, Creative Writing, OSS

Atlantic Beach, FL

Charlotte Puopolo, International Affairs, HON

Noah Stone, Piano Performance, HON

Boca Raton, FL

Ryan Dingman, Mechanical Engineering, DUAL

Royce Pokela, Mechanical Engineering, HITM

Amanda Wacker, Biological Science, HITM

Marly Bressler, Marketing, HON

Amber Chu, Management Information Systems, HON

David Krijgsman, Environment & Society, HON

Victoria Zilbergleyt, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

Boynton Beach, FL

Nicholas Wellman, Biological Science, HITM

Caroline Deyoe, Food & Nutrition Science, HON

Bradenton, FL

Zig Hinds, Psychology, HITM

Carly Colonna, Editing, Writing & Media, HON

Allison Earley, Economics, HON

Matthew Israel, Mechanical Engineering, HON

Brooksville, FL

Alec Bailey, Cell/Molecular Neuroscience, HITM

Cape Coral, FL

Siobhan Brennan, Political Science, HON

Casselberry, FL

Jacob Wilson, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Celebration, FL

Paris Gilstrap, International Affairs, DUAL

Phebe Lemert, Biological Science, HITM

Chipley, FL

Chase Boyer, Asian Studies, HITM

Clearwater, FL

Anthony Micciche, Physics, HITM

Julia Bodolay, Theatre, HON

Stephanie Hamilton, Music/Liberal Arts, HON

Samantha Hicks, Biological Science, HON

William Wynne, Political Science, HON

Clearwater Beach, FL

Amber Matherne, Actuarial Science, HON

Clewiston, FL

Ankit Patel, Chemistry, HON

Coconut Creek, FL

Phoebe Scheidegger, Art History, HON

Cooper City, FL

Arria Hauldin, Anthropology, HITM

Coral Springs, FL

Atalya Santos, Digital Media Production, HITM

Dylan Spears, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Samantha Cacurak, Criminology, HON

Michael Campanella, Physics, OSS

Crawfordville, FL

Megan Proctor, Psychology, HITM

Crestview, FL

Alexis Lehnert, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Davie, FL

Angelina Lam, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Starr Mandell, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Daytona Beach, FL

Diana Cheney, Psychology, HON

Delray Beach, FL

Jennifer Magi, Civil Engineering/Environmental, HON

Alisson Sealy, International Affairs, HON

Destin, FL

LaRae Harris, Finance, OSS

Doral, FL

Lauren Moran, Psychology, OSS

Eastpoint, FL

John White, Accounting, HON

Englewood, FL

Alexandria Bosch, Actuarial Science, HON

Fernandina Beach, FL

Hannah Alderson, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM

Fleming Island, FL

Elizabeth Coen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

Grace Michaels, International Affairs, DUAL

Jessica Willette, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Catherine Williams, Actuarial Science, HON

Fort Myers, FL

Colin Denny, International Affairs, HON

Zoe Michael, Exercise Physiology, HON

Mallory McGovern, International Affairs, OSS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Shane Whitney, Economics, HITM

Freeport, FL

Garrett Shost, Mathematics, DUAL

Selina Nevin, International Affairs, HITM

McKenzie Dickey, Biological Science, HON

Geneva, FL

Ryan Kelly, Biological Science, HON

Grand Island, FL

Carley Huffstetler, Biochemistry, HITM

Grand Ridge, FL

Logan McCord, Biological Science, HON

Green Cove Springs, FL

Elise Chavez, Physics, HITM

Groveland, FL

Benjamin Hoyle, Economics, HON

Hallandale Beach, FL

Elizabeth Dash, Political Science, HON

Havana, FL

Connor Mooneyhan, Mathematics, HITM

Kelsey Kite, Media/Communication Studies, HON

High Springs, FL

Carrie Carusone, Motion Picture Arts, HITM

Holmes Beach, FL

Alexandra Mackey, Food & Nutrition Science, HON

Jacksonville, FL

Morgan Skala, Chemistry, DUAL

Jacob Dvorak, Philosophy, HITM

Scott Williams, Economics, HITM

Amanda Harris, Finance, HON

Khari King, Exercise Physiology, HON

Griffin Pratt, Biological Science, HON

Emily Scott, Marketing, HON

David Williams, Accounting, HON

Jalicia Lewis, Political Science, OSS

Jupiter, FL

Victoria Bell, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Madeleine Uible, Chemistry, HITM

Loren Ayres, Environmental Science, HON

Daniella Gonzalez, Behavioral Neuroscience, HON

Manuel Osaba, Communications/Public Relations, HON

Dustin Zimmerman, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Kissimmee, FL

Chanelle Dupuis, French and Spanish, OSS

Lake Mary, FL

Emma Graumlich, Anthropology, HITM

Maia Donahue, History, HON

Kristen Swinski, Actuarial Science, HON

Lake Wales, FL

Connor Perez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON

Lakeland, FL

Brian Brown, Music Composition, HITM

Alex Moerschbacher, Information Technology, HON

Katherine Shapiro, History, OSS

Lakewood Ranch, FL

Gregory Short, Political Science, HON

Sarah Van Keuren, Elementary Education, HON

Land O’ Lakes, FL

Emily Geraghty, Finance, HON

Isiah Parfait, Spanish, HON

Largo, FL

Anxhelo Agastra, Meteorology, HITM

Lauderhill, FL

Kinord Cinord, Clinical Professions, HON

Longwood, FL

Bethany Brownrigg, Theatre, HITM

Alana Chang, Biological Science, HITM

Victoria Clear, Meteorology, HITM

Loxahatchee, FL

Stephanie Fischer, Art History, HITM

Madeline Harding, Economics, HON

Lutz, FL

Alexander Dabbs, Psychology, HITM

Alannah Cranwell, Social Work, HON

Riley Garrison, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Lynn Haven, FL

Simon Prado, Political Science, OSS

Madison, FL

Tyler Burnett, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Maitland, FL

Aidan Barbato, Biological Science, HON

Margate, FL

Joshua Eloi, Finance, HON

Melbourne, FL

Elianna Cooper, Literature, Media & Culture, HON

Eva Johnson, Interior Design, HON

Lily Parker, Biological Science, HON

Anastasia Stichter, Exercise Physiology, HON

Melbourne Beach, FL

Zoe, D’Alessandro, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Jessica Bissey, Economics, HON

Merritt Island, FL

Shannon Ament, Biological Science, HON

Leah Huff, International Affairs, HON

Miami, FL

Michael Vreones, Biological Science, DUAL

Serena Bradshaw, Psychology, HITM

Shae Demandt, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM

Alejandro Jarmel, Literature, Media & Culture, HITM

Dylan Leathe, Meteorology, HITM

Christine Lopez, International Affairs, HITM

David Ramos, Instrumental Music Education, HITM

Joshua Gottlieb, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Jaime Lopez, Psychology, HON

Scarlett Ossorio, Voice Performance, HON

Jacqueline Pantin, Economics, HON

Alexandra Roses, Commercial Entrepreneurship, HON

Taylor Sennett, Athletic Training, HON

Miami Gardens, FL

Katherinne, Peralta Laguna, Digital Media Production, HITM

Middleburg, FL

Sarah Downing, Actuarial Science, HON

Miramar, FL

Gabriela Rodriguez, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Mulberry, FL

Dalton Miles, Chemical Engineering, HON

Naples, FL

Alex Puntney, Finance, DUAL

Sabrina Mato, International Affairs, HITM

Sebastian Mejia, International Affairs, HITM

Victoria Landron, Information Communication & Technology, HON

Kaitlin Price, Political Science, HON

Rachael Dirr, Editing, Writing & Media, OSS

Navarre, FL

Moira Conley, Music/Liberal Arts, DUAL

New Port Richey, FL

Stanley Zimmerman, Biological Science, HON

Niceville, FL

Ellis Daugherty, Nursing, HON

Nokomis, FL

Sahara Lyon, Art History, HITM

Christian Kuffer, Physical Science, HON

North Fort Myers, FL

Alayna Bradley, Exercise Physiology, HON

Ocala, FL

Maarten De Haan, Physics, HITM

Ruchikkumar Makadia, Biological Science, HITM

Sarah Barber, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Matthew Pittman, Chemical Engineering, HON

Ocklawaha, FL

William McDonald, Management, HON

Ocoee, FL

Loukas Charalambous, Finance, HON

Sydney Rundle, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Odessa, FL

Kimberly Ward, Biological Science, HON

Orange Park, FL

Regan Cotton, Actuarial Science, HON

Orlando, FL

Taylor Ariko, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM

Michael Ebert, History, HITM

Salma Elsheikh, Clinical Professions, HITM

Geena Hernandez-Solis, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM

Jacob Bartfield, Accounting, HON

Cameron Dinnie, Marketing, HON

Devin Elliott, Psychology, HON

Antoinette Thomas, Finance, HON

Ashley Moses, Biological Science, OSS

Ormond Beach, FL

Sara Beck, Exercise Physiology, HON

Oxford, FL

Tyler Hicks, Real Estate, HON

Pace, FL

Kimberly Clemons, Digital Media Production, HON

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Jose Martinez, Psychology, HITM

Laura Elkin, Psychology, HON

Julia McFadden, Athletic Training, HON

Palm City, FL

Evan Albury, Psychology, OSS

Palm Harbor, FL

Thomas Ayzenshtat, Biological Science, HON

Christen Earle, Criminology, HON

Panama City, FL

Adira-Danique Philyaw, Social Work, HITM

Raian Giawashi, Psychology, HON

Mikayla Reiser, Finance, HON

Panama City Beach, FL

Jessica Pavlov, Biological Science, HON

Parkland, FL

Shayna Cohen, Economics, HON

Giana SanGiovanni, Marketing, HON

Parrish, FL

Erin Fenske, Nursing, HON

Pembroke Pines, FL

Jake Toyota, Literature, Media & Culture, DUAL

Kirstie Walters, Biochemistry, DUAL

Maria Villalobos, French, HITM

Trevor Wilpon, Professional Sales, OSS

Pensacola, FL

Kevin Sanders, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM

Pensacola Beach, FL

Kaitlyn Prezioso, Exercise Physiology, DUAL

Pinellas Park, FL

Allison Marino, Art History, OSS

Plantation, FL

Dana Santangelo, Psychology, HITM

Pompano Beach, FL

Victoria Tompkins, Psychology, HON

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Julianne Kelly, Political Science, HITM

Jacob Mason, International Affairs, HITM

Katherine Goodwin, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS

Port Orange, FL

Joseph Guidubaldi, Biological Science, DUAL

Anna Wuest, Biomathematics, HON

Quincy, FL

Caleb Stephens, Economics, OSS

Riverview, FL

Kyle Kehrer, Physics & Astrophysics, HITM

Brett Rutherford, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Royal Palm Beach, FL

Taylor Rich, Political Science, DUAL

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Samantha Norden, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Alexander Adams, Political Science, OSS

Sarasota, FL

Emily Onimus, Acting – BFA, DUAL

Bethany Beal, Psychology, HITM

Ryan Bausback, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Jonathan Chappell, Clinical Professions, HON

William Harwell, Management, HON

McKayla Jasch, Clinical Professions, HON

Paige Levanti, International Affairs, HON

Luke Ourednik, History, OSS

Kyla Siefert, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Andrew Woodle, International Affairs, HON

Seffner, FL

Skyler Cox, Creative Writing, HITM

Seminole, FL

Clio Perkins, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, DUAL

Southwest Ranches, FL

Nina Sotolongo, Creative Writing, HON

Spring Hill, FL

Daniel Emanuel, Biological Science, HITM

St. Augustine, FL

Chloe Carames, Psychology, HITM

Jenna Ellinger, Professional Sales, HON

St. Johns, FL

Eli Myron, Biological Science, HITM

St. Petersburg, FL

Elizabeth Greiner, Elementary Education, HON

Benjamin Martin, International Affairs, HON

Summerfield, FL

Aaron Deese, Exercise Physiology, HON

Sunrise, FL

Rebecca Caro, Actuarial Science, HON

Tallahassee, FL

Katherine Price, Accounting, HON

Rachel Bowns, Psychology, DUAL

Gillian Boyce, Physics, HITM

Tomas Cabezas, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Rebecca Cooperman, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Patricia Crawford, Statistics, HITM

Mariam Dawodu, Psychology, HITM

Caleb Dros, Creative Writing, HITM

Jonathan Durrance, Psychology, HITM

Wessley Ferguson, Biochemistry, HITM

Stephen Fodroczi, Music/Liberal Arts, HITM

Nicholas Holt, Creative Writing, HITM

Bailey Houghton, Studio Art, HITM

Jared Ifland, Philosophy, HITM

June Kassolis, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Victoria Li, Chemistry, HITM

Katherine Lohr, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Cameron Matoska, Psychology, HITM

Marlan McInnes-Taylor, Computer Science, HITM

Lucy Miree, Humanities, HITM

Fabio Rivero, Physics, HITM

Kirsty Scott, Physics, HITM

Matthew Smith, Environmental Science, HITM

Christopher Violette, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM

Ricardo Zamarripa Chavez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HITM

Christopher Zdyrski, Biological Science, HITM

Destiny Abrams, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

Zachary Blashinsky, Biochemistry, HON

Garrett Brown, International Affairs, HON

Audrey Cooper, Information Communication & Technology, HON

Rida Darji, Exercise Physiology, HON

Charly DeVito-Hurley, Economics, HON

Alexa Frank, Finance, HON

Dylan Garcia, Music/Liberal Arts, HON

Nacia Goldberg, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON

Meghan Griffin, Economics, HON

Ashton Hagen, Biochemistry, HON

Erin Hourigan, Nursing, HON

Kathryn Jagers, Nursing, HON

Marvin Kalms, Statistics, HON

Kelly Kaps, Exercise Physiology, HON

Kristin Kasimati, Exercise Physiology, HON

Jessica King, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON

Mirdens Lambert, Environment & Society, HON

Inga Lee, Exercise Physiology, HON

Kayla Neal, Merchandising/Product Dev, HON

Curran Recinos, Actuarial Science, HON

Spencer Renne, Biological Science, HON

Alexis Restrepo, Exercise Physiology, HON

Emma Salters, Communication/Advertising, HON

Hannah Simpkins, Political Science, HON

Emma Taylor, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Jaclyn Weinell, History, HON

Charlotte Wollermann, Clinical Professions, HON

Cara Axelrod, Psychology, OSS

Holden Bradley, International Affairs, OSS

Jessica Folsom, Biological Science, OSS

Steven Foster, Industrial Engineering, OSS

Brendan Gerdts, Political Science, OSS

Jacob Spainhour, Mathematics, OSS

Savannah Woller, Psychology, OSS

Tamarac, FL

Ancy Jose Varghese, Humanities, HON

Felicia Reich, International Affairs, HON

Alysia Treacy, Anthropology, HON

Tampa, FL

Jenna Rabinovitch, Management Information Systems, DUAL

Samuel Glickman, Finance, HITM

Rebecca Castellano, Marketing, HON

Kayla Cusick, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON

Austin Ragusa, Finance, HON

Emma Rodriguez, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Emma Moody, Media/Communication Studies, OSS

Tarpon Springs, FL

Haley Crabb, Social Work, HON

Robert Cotter, Biological Science, OSS

Valrico, FL

Abigail Huetteman, Biological Science, DUAL

Sara Bosek, Biochemistry, HON

Sydney Tavares, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON

Venice, FL

Joe Uthuppan, Exercise Physiology, HON

Tara Williams, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON

Vero Beach, FL

Karen Wetzel, Psychology, HON

Wellington, FL

Nicholas Proenza-Smith, History, HITM

Alyssa Karavitis, Biological Science, HON

Laurel Wellman, Family and Child Sciences, HON

West Melbourne, FL

Claire Young, Theatre, HON

West Palm Beach, FL

Nico D’Angelo, Biomathematics, HON

Mikayla Rickard, Elementary Education, HON

Weston, FL

Sofia Medina, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Daniella Rivera, Biological Science, HON

Amy Siceloff, Biological Science, HON

Windermere, FL

Anisha Gupte, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM

Winter Garden, FL

Madelyn Hughes, Nursing, HON

Jennifer Walker, Psychology, HON

Winter Haven, FL

Shelby Remmel, Biological Science, HON

Winter Park, FL

Meagan Johnson, Nursing, HON

Winter Springs, FL

Caitlin Baird, Psychology, HON

Emma Vargas, Athletic Training, HON

Leah Singleton, International Affairs, OSS

+ GEORGIA

Acworth, GA

Caroline Knowles, International Affairs, DUAL

Alpharetta, GA

Lindsay Goldring, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Aisha Naushad, Clinical Professions, HON

Atlanta, GA

Amy Brecker, Merchandising/Product Development, HON

Claire Cummiskey, Psychology, HON

Blairsville, GA

Stephanie Busse, Environmental Science, HON

Johns Creek, GA

Annika Ciul, Motion Picture Arts/Production, DUAL

Maiya Hinton, Management Information Systems, HON

Marietta, GA

Michael Anand, Meteorology, DUAL

Emelia Thompson, Psychology, HITM

Norcross, GA

Anna Jara, Psychology, HON

Cecilia Kauffman, Information Communication & Technology, HON

Natalie Wilson, International Affairs, HON

Roswell, GA

Daniel Smith, Finance, HON

Sandy Springs, GA

Amanda Mills, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Tyrone, GA

Sarah Phinney, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS

+ ILLINOIS

Fox Lake, IL

Morgan Timmerman, Clinical Professions, HON

Highland, IL

Joseph Rittenhouse, Information Communication & Technology, HON

Highland Park, IL

Zoe Zirlin, Communication/Advertising, HITM

Lindenhurst, IL

Madison Higginbotham, Spanish, HON

Oak Lawn, IL

Nicole Hansen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

+ INDIANA

Zionsville, IN

Brooklyn Farrell, Psychology, HON

+ LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA

Gabrielle Donofrio, Editing, Writing & Media, HON

+ MASSACHUSETTS

Acton, MA

Zuzanna Szulc, Marketing, HON

Boxford, MA

Anne Messenger, Exercise Physiology, HON

+ MARYLAND

Millersville, MD

Helen Thurtle, Criminology, HON

+ MISSOURI

St. Louis, MO

Diana Tang, Instrumental Music Education, HON

Joseph Peetz, Physics, OSS

+ NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte, NC

Christian Ragland, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Colfax, NC

Sydney St. Clair, Finance, HON

Cornelius, NC

Anna Hale, Finance, HON

Fayetteville, NC

Alexis Radermacher, Criminology, HON

High Point, NC

Stephanie, Lee, International Affairs, HON

Mooresville, NC

Graham Jones, Biochemistry, HON

+ NEW JERSEY

Burlington, NJ

Grace Manno, Exercise Physiology, HON

Hamilton, NJ

Andrew Barone, Nursing, HON

Mount Laurel, NJ

Sloane Haines, Meteorology, HON

Watchung, NJ

Alexandra Morse, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Westfield, NJ

Julia Di Bella, Criminology, HON

+ NEW YORK

New York, NY

Tobias Whitford, Biological Science, HON

North Babylon, NY

Kaitlyn Sparacio, Nursing, HON

Plainview, NY

Aaron Levine, Literature, Media & Culture, HON

Rocky Point, NY

Maggie Dowd, Economics, HON

Staten Island, NY

Arianna Broad, Biological Science, HITM

+ OHIO

Dayton, OH

Angela Hodapp, Biological Science, HON

Dublin, OH

Cady Ujvari, Psychology, OSS

North Canton, OH

Elizabeth DiLauro, Environment & Society, HON

+ PENNSYLVANIA

Doylestown, PA

Stephanie Zech, Biological Science, HON

+ PUERTO RICO

Guaynabo, PR

Juliana Bruno, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON

+ SOUTH CAROLINA

Fort Mill, SC

Kathryn Whitesell, Family and Child Sciences, HON

+ VIRGINIA

Bristow, VA

Damian Grant, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Fairfax, VA

Morgan Gibson, Criminology, HON

Manassas, VA

Samuel Wirth, Sociology, HON

Williamsburg, VA

Tawni Hatcher, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, DUAL

+ VERMONT

Williston, VT

Aliza Anderson, Exercise Science, HON

+ SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

Yu Ray Chu, Instrumental Music Education, HON

+ WARSAW, POLAND

Agnieszka Niedzialkowska, Marketing, HON





