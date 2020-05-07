Published On: Thu, May 7th, 2020

FSU Awards Record Number of Honors Medallions to Spring Graduates

Photo by Andre Myers, FSU Undergraduate Studies

FSU Awarded 383 Honors Medallions to Spring 2020 Graduates

Boca Raton, FL – Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 383 high-achieving graduates — the university’s largest class to date — during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 30.

The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.

The virtual ceremony included remarks from President John Thrasher, Provost Sally McRorie, the late Dean of Undergraduate Studies Karen Laughlin, Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of English David Kirby and Annette Schwabe, director of the FSU Honors Program.

“By earning an honors medallion, you have already demonstrated a desire to challenge yourself and a motivation to succeed,” Thrasher told honorees. “These values will serve you well — both in the workplace and in life.”

The breakdown of the honors awardees is as follows:

  • 228 graduates, University Honors Program
    Earned at least 18 Honors points in fulfillment of the general honors program requirements.
  • 99 graduates, Honors in the Major ProgramCompleted an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with Honors” in their major department.
  • 23 graduates, Dual HonorsCompleted both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program.
  • 33 graduates, Outstanding Senior Scholar distinction
    Completed the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program and graduated Summa Cum Laude, having a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

The honors medallion recipients, along with their hometowns, academic majors and award designations, are listed by state and city below. Designations are: HON – University Honors, HITM – Honors in the Major, DUAL – dual honors, OSS – dual honors with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

+ ALABAMA

Birmingham, AL
Delaney Harkins, Biological Science, HON

Hoover, AL
Emily Colpack, Environment & Society, HON

Mountain Brook, AL
Andrey Shults, Biochemistry, DUAL

+ ARKANSAS

Little Rock, AR
Eric Meincke, Instrumental Music Education, OSS

+ CONNECTICUT

Redding, CT
Thomas Murphy, Physics, HITM

Southbury, CT
Justin Stow, Meteorology, OSS

+ FLORIDA

Altamonte Springs, FL
Rebecca Henderson, Marketing, HON

Apopka, FL
Niccolla Emanuel, Media/Communication Studies, HITM
Alexis Ramos, Digital Media Production, HITM
Kendall McDonald, Creative Writing, OSS

Atlantic Beach, FL
Charlotte Puopolo, International Affairs, HON
Noah Stone, Piano Performance, HON

Boca Raton, FL
Ryan Dingman, Mechanical Engineering, DUAL
Royce Pokela, Mechanical Engineering, HITM
Amanda Wacker, Biological Science, HITM
Marly Bressler, Marketing, HON
Amber Chu, Management Information Systems, HON
David Krijgsman, Environment & Society, HON
Victoria Zilbergleyt, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

Boynton Beach, FL
Nicholas Wellman, Biological Science, HITM
Caroline Deyoe, Food & Nutrition Science, HON

Bradenton, FL
Zig Hinds, Psychology, HITM
Carly Colonna, Editing, Writing & Media, HON
Allison Earley, Economics, HON
Matthew Israel, Mechanical Engineering, HON

Brooksville, FL
Alec Bailey, Cell/Molecular Neuroscience, HITM

Cape Coral, FL
Siobhan Brennan, Political Science, HON

Casselberry, FL
Jacob Wilson, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Celebration, FL
Paris Gilstrap, International Affairs, DUAL
Phebe Lemert, Biological Science, HITM

Chipley, FL
Chase Boyer, Asian Studies, HITM

Clearwater, FL
Anthony Micciche, Physics, HITM
Julia Bodolay, Theatre, HON
Stephanie Hamilton, Music/Liberal Arts, HON
Samantha Hicks, Biological Science, HON
William Wynne, Political Science, HON

Clearwater Beach, FL
Amber Matherne, Actuarial Science, HON

Clewiston, FL
Ankit Patel, Chemistry, HON

Coconut Creek, FL
Phoebe Scheidegger, Art History, HON

Cooper City, FL
Arria Hauldin, Anthropology, HITM

Coral Springs, FL
Atalya Santos, Digital Media Production, HITM
Dylan Spears, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Samantha Cacurak, Criminology, HON
Michael Campanella, Physics, OSS

Crawfordville, FL
Megan Proctor, Psychology, HITM

Crestview, FL
Alexis Lehnert, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Davie, FL
Angelina Lam, Risk Management/Insurance, HON
Starr Mandell, Family and Child Sciences, HON

Daytona Beach, FL
Diana Cheney, Psychology, HON

Delray Beach, FL
Jennifer Magi, Civil Engineering/Environmental, HON
Alisson Sealy, International Affairs, HON

Destin, FL
LaRae Harris, Finance, OSS

Doral, FL
Lauren Moran, Psychology, OSS

Eastpoint, FL
John White, Accounting, HON

Englewood, FL
Alexandria Bosch, Actuarial Science, HON

Fernandina Beach, FL
Hannah Alderson, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM

Fleming Island, FL
Elizabeth Coen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
Grace Michaels, International Affairs, DUAL
Jessica Willette, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Catherine Williams, Actuarial Science, HON

Fort Myers, FL
Colin Denny, International Affairs, HON
Zoe Michael, Exercise Physiology, HON
Mallory McGovern, International Affairs, OSS

Fort Walton Beach, FL
Shane Whitney, Economics, HITM

Freeport, FL
Garrett Shost, Mathematics, DUAL
Selina Nevin, International Affairs, HITM
McKenzie Dickey, Biological Science, HON

Geneva, FL
Ryan Kelly, Biological Science, HON

Grand Island, FL
Carley Huffstetler, Biochemistry, HITM

Grand Ridge, FL
Logan McCord, Biological Science, HON

Green Cove Springs, FL
Elise Chavez, Physics, HITM

Groveland, FL
Benjamin Hoyle, Economics, HON

Hallandale Beach, FL
Elizabeth Dash, Political Science, HON

Havana, FL
Connor Mooneyhan, Mathematics, HITM
Kelsey Kite, Media/Communication Studies, HON

High Springs, FL
Carrie Carusone, Motion Picture Arts, HITM

Holmes Beach, FL
Alexandra Mackey, Food & Nutrition Science, HON

Jacksonville, FL
Morgan Skala, Chemistry, DUAL
Jacob Dvorak, Philosophy, HITM
Scott Williams, Economics, HITM
Amanda Harris, Finance, HON
Khari King, Exercise Physiology, HON
Griffin Pratt, Biological Science, HON
Emily Scott, Marketing, HON
David Williams, Accounting, HON
Jalicia Lewis, Political Science, OSS

Jupiter, FL
Victoria Bell, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Madeleine Uible, Chemistry, HITM
Loren Ayres, Environmental Science, HON
Daniella Gonzalez, Behavioral Neuroscience, HON
Manuel Osaba, Communications/Public Relations, HON
Dustin Zimmerman, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Kissimmee, FL
Chanelle Dupuis, French and Spanish, OSS

Lake Mary, FL
Emma Graumlich, Anthropology, HITM
Maia Donahue, History, HON
Kristen Swinski, Actuarial Science, HON

Lake Wales, FL
Connor Perez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON

Lakeland, FL
Brian Brown, Music Composition, HITM
Alex Moerschbacher, Information Technology, HON
Katherine Shapiro, History, OSS

Lakewood Ranch, FL
Gregory Short, Political Science, HON
Sarah Van Keuren, Elementary Education, HON

Land O’ Lakes, FL
Emily Geraghty, Finance, HON
Isiah Parfait, Spanish, HON

Largo, FL
Anxhelo Agastra, Meteorology, HITM

Lauderhill, FL
Kinord Cinord, Clinical Professions, HON

Longwood, FL
Bethany Brownrigg, Theatre, HITM
Alana Chang, Biological Science, HITM
Victoria Clear, Meteorology, HITM

Loxahatchee, FL
Stephanie Fischer, Art History, HITM
Madeline Harding, Economics, HON

Lutz, FL
Alexander Dabbs, Psychology, HITM
Alannah Cranwell, Social Work, HON
Riley Garrison, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Lynn Haven, FL
Simon Prado, Political Science, OSS

Madison, FL
Tyler Burnett, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM

Maitland, FL
Aidan Barbato, Biological Science, HON

Margate, FL
Joshua Eloi, Finance, HON

Melbourne, FL
Elianna Cooper, Literature, Media & Culture, HON
Eva Johnson, Interior Design, HON
Lily Parker, Biological Science, HON
Anastasia Stichter, Exercise Physiology, HON

Melbourne Beach, FL
Zoe, D’Alessandro, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Jessica Bissey, Economics, HON

Merritt Island, FL
Shannon Ament, Biological Science, HON
Leah Huff, International Affairs, HON

Miami, FL
Michael Vreones, Biological Science, DUAL
Serena Bradshaw, Psychology, HITM
Shae Demandt, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM
Alejandro Jarmel, Literature, Media & Culture, HITM
Dylan Leathe, Meteorology, HITM
Christine Lopez, International Affairs, HITM
David Ramos, Instrumental Music Education, HITM
Joshua Gottlieb, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Jaime Lopez, Psychology, HON
Scarlett Ossorio, Voice Performance, HON
Jacqueline Pantin, Economics, HON
Alexandra Roses, Commercial Entrepreneurship, HON
Taylor Sennett, Athletic Training, HON

Miami Gardens, FL
Katherinne, Peralta Laguna, Digital Media Production, HITM

Middleburg, FL
Sarah Downing, Actuarial Science, HON

Miramar, FL
Gabriela Rodriguez, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Mulberry, FL
Dalton Miles, Chemical Engineering, HON

Naples, FL
Alex Puntney, Finance, DUAL
Sabrina Mato, International Affairs, HITM
Sebastian Mejia, International Affairs, HITM
Victoria Landron, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Kaitlin Price, Political Science, HON
Rachael Dirr, Editing, Writing & Media, OSS

Navarre, FL
Moira Conley, Music/Liberal Arts, DUAL

New Port Richey, FL
Stanley Zimmerman, Biological Science, HON

Niceville, FL
Ellis Daugherty, Nursing, HON

Nokomis, FL
Sahara Lyon, Art History, HITM
Christian Kuffer, Physical Science, HON

North Fort Myers, FL
Alayna Bradley, Exercise Physiology, HON

Ocala, FL
Maarten De Haan, Physics, HITM
Ruchikkumar Makadia, Biological Science, HITM
Sarah Barber, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Matthew Pittman, Chemical Engineering, HON

Ocklawaha, FL
William McDonald, Management, HON

Ocoee, FL
Loukas Charalambous, Finance, HON
Sydney Rundle, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Odessa, FL
Kimberly Ward, Biological Science, HON

Orange Park, FL
Regan Cotton, Actuarial Science, HON

Orlando, FL
Taylor Ariko, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM
Michael Ebert, History, HITM
Salma Elsheikh, Clinical Professions, HITM
Geena Hernandez-Solis, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, HITM
Jacob Bartfield, Accounting, HON
Cameron Dinnie, Marketing, HON
Devin Elliott, Psychology, HON
Antoinette Thomas, Finance, HON
Ashley Moses, Biological Science, OSS

Ormond Beach, FL
Sara Beck, Exercise Physiology, HON

Oxford, FL
Tyler Hicks, Real Estate, HON

Pace, FL
Kimberly Clemons, Digital Media Production, HON

Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Jose Martinez, Psychology, HITM
Laura Elkin, Psychology, HON
Julia McFadden, Athletic Training, HON

Palm City, FL
Evan Albury, Psychology, OSS

Palm Harbor, FL
Thomas Ayzenshtat, Biological Science, HON
Christen Earle, Criminology, HON

Panama City, FL
Adira-Danique Philyaw, Social Work, HITM
Raian Giawashi, Psychology, HON
Mikayla Reiser, Finance, HON

Panama City Beach, FL
Jessica Pavlov, Biological Science, HON

Parkland, FL
Shayna Cohen, Economics, HON
Giana SanGiovanni, Marketing, HON

Parrish, FL
Erin Fenske, Nursing, HON

Pembroke Pines, FL
Jake Toyota, Literature, Media & Culture, DUAL
Kirstie Walters, Biochemistry, DUAL
Maria Villalobos, French, HITM
Trevor Wilpon, Professional Sales, OSS

Pensacola, FL
Kevin Sanders, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HITM

Pensacola Beach, FL
Kaitlyn Prezioso, Exercise Physiology, DUAL

Pinellas Park, FL
Allison Marino, Art History, OSS

Plantation, FL
Dana Santangelo, Psychology, HITM

Pompano Beach, FL
Victoria Tompkins, Psychology, HON

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Julianne Kelly, Political Science, HITM
Jacob Mason, International Affairs, HITM
Katherine Goodwin, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS

Port Orange, FL
Joseph Guidubaldi, Biological Science, DUAL
Anna Wuest, Biomathematics, HON

Quincy, FL
Caleb Stephens, Economics, OSS

Riverview, FL
Kyle Kehrer, Physics & Astrophysics, HITM
Brett Rutherford, Media/Communication Studies, HON

Royal Palm Beach, FL
Taylor Rich, Political Science, DUAL

Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Samantha Norden, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Alexander Adams, Political Science, OSS

Sarasota, FL
Emily Onimus, Acting – BFA, DUAL
Bethany Beal, Psychology, HITM
Ryan Bausback, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Jonathan Chappell, Clinical Professions, HON
William Harwell, Management, HON
McKayla Jasch, Clinical Professions, HON
Paige Levanti, International Affairs, HON
Luke Ourednik, History, OSS
Kyla Siefert, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Andrew Woodle, International Affairs, HON

Seffner, FL
Skyler Cox, Creative Writing, HITM

Seminole, FL
Clio Perkins, Motion Picture/Digital Arts, DUAL

Southwest Ranches, FL
Nina Sotolongo, Creative Writing, HON

Spring Hill, FL
Daniel Emanuel, Biological Science, HITM

St. Augustine, FL
Chloe Carames, Psychology, HITM
Jenna Ellinger, Professional Sales, HON

St. Johns, FL
Eli Myron, Biological Science, HITM

St. Petersburg, FL
Elizabeth Greiner, Elementary Education, HON
Benjamin Martin, International Affairs, HON

Summerfield, FL
Aaron Deese, Exercise Physiology, HON

Sunrise, FL
Rebecca Caro, Actuarial Science, HON

Tallahassee, FL
Katherine Price, Accounting, HON
Rachel Bowns, Psychology, DUAL
Gillian Boyce, Physics, HITM
Tomas Cabezas, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM
Rebecca Cooperman, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Patricia Crawford, Statistics, HITM
Mariam Dawodu, Psychology, HITM
Caleb Dros, Creative Writing, HITM
Jonathan Durrance, Psychology, HITM
Wessley Ferguson, Biochemistry, HITM
Stephen Fodroczi, Music/Liberal Arts, HITM
Nicholas Holt, Creative Writing, HITM
Bailey Houghton, Studio Art, HITM
Jared Ifland, Philosophy, HITM
June Kassolis, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Victoria Li, Chemistry, HITM
Katherine Lohr, Communication Science and Disorders, HITM
Cameron Matoska, Psychology, HITM
Marlan McInnes-Taylor, Computer Science, HITM
Lucy Miree, Humanities, HITM
Fabio Rivero, Physics, HITM
Kirsty Scott, Physics, HITM
Matthew Smith, Environmental Science, HITM
Christopher Violette, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM
Ricardo Zamarripa Chavez, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HITM
Christopher Zdyrski, Biological Science, HITM
Destiny Abrams, Communication Science and Disorders, HON
Zachary Blashinsky, Biochemistry, HON
Garrett Brown, International Affairs, HON
Audrey Cooper, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Rida Darji, Exercise Physiology, HON
Charly DeVito-Hurley, Economics, HON
Alexa Frank, Finance, HON
Dylan Garcia, Music/Liberal Arts, HON
Nacia Goldberg, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON
Meghan Griffin, Economics, HON
Ashton Hagen, Biochemistry, HON
Erin Hourigan, Nursing, HON
Kathryn Jagers, Nursing, HON
Marvin Kalms, Statistics, HON
Kelly Kaps, Exercise Physiology, HON
Kristin Kasimati, Exercise Physiology, HON
Jessica King, Interdisciplinary Social Science, HON
Mirdens Lambert, Environment & Society, HON
Inga Lee, Exercise Physiology, HON
Kayla Neal, Merchandising/Product Dev, HON
Curran Recinos, Actuarial Science, HON
Spencer Renne, Biological Science, HON
Alexis Restrepo, Exercise Physiology, HON
Emma Salters, Communication/Advertising, HON
Hannah Simpkins, Political Science, HON
Emma Taylor, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Jaclyn Weinell, History, HON
Charlotte Wollermann, Clinical Professions, HON
Cara Axelrod, Psychology, OSS
Holden Bradley, International Affairs, OSS
Jessica Folsom, Biological Science, OSS
Steven Foster, Industrial Engineering, OSS
Brendan Gerdts, Political Science, OSS
Jacob Spainhour, Mathematics, OSS
Savannah Woller, Psychology, OSS

Tamarac, FL
Ancy Jose Varghese, Humanities, HON
Felicia Reich, International Affairs, HON
Alysia Treacy, Anthropology, HON

Tampa, FL
Jenna Rabinovitch, Management Information Systems, DUAL
Samuel Glickman, Finance, HITM
Rebecca Castellano, Marketing, HON
Kayla Cusick, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON
Austin Ragusa, Finance, HON
Emma Rodriguez, Media/Communication Studies, HON
Emma Moody, Media/Communication Studies, OSS

Tarpon Springs, FL
Haley Crabb, Social Work, HON
Robert Cotter, Biological Science, OSS

Valrico, FL

Abigail Huetteman, Biological Science, DUAL
Sara Bosek, Biochemistry, HON
Sydney Tavares, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, HON

Venice, FL
Joe Uthuppan, Exercise Physiology, HON
Tara Williams, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON

Vero Beach, FL
Karen Wetzel, Psychology, HON

Wellington, FL
Nicholas Proenza-Smith, History, HITM
Alyssa Karavitis, Biological Science, HON
Laurel Wellman, Family and Child Sciences, HON

West Melbourne, FL
Claire Young, Theatre, HON

West Palm Beach, FL
Nico D’Angelo, Biomathematics, HON
Mikayla Rickard, Elementary Education, HON

Weston, FL
Sofia Medina, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON
Daniella Rivera, Biological Science, HON
Amy Siceloff, Biological Science, HON

Windermere, FL
Anisha Gupte, Motion Picture Arts/Production, HITM

Winter Garden, FL
Madelyn Hughes, Nursing, HON
Jennifer Walker, Psychology, HON

Winter Haven, FL
Shelby Remmel, Biological Science, HON

Winter Park, FL
Meagan Johnson, Nursing, HON

Winter Springs, FL
Caitlin Baird, Psychology, HON
Emma Vargas, Athletic Training, HON
Leah Singleton, International Affairs, OSS

+ GEORGIA

Acworth, GA
Caroline Knowles, International Affairs, DUAL

Alpharetta, GA
Lindsay Goldring, Family and Child Sciences, HON
Aisha Naushad, Clinical Professions, HON

Atlanta, GA
Amy Brecker, Merchandising/Product Development, HON
Claire Cummiskey, Psychology, HON

Blairsville, GA
Stephanie Busse, Environmental Science, HON

Johns Creek, GA
Annika Ciul, Motion Picture Arts/Production, DUAL
Maiya Hinton, Management Information Systems, HON

Marietta, GA
Michael Anand, Meteorology, DUAL
Emelia Thompson, Psychology, HITM

Norcross, GA
Anna Jara, Psychology, HON
Cecilia Kauffman, Information Communication & Technology, HON
Natalie Wilson, International Affairs, HON

Roswell, GA
Daniel Smith, Finance, HON

Sandy Springs, GA
Amanda Mills, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Tyrone, GA
Sarah Phinney, Communication Science and Disorders, OSS

+ ILLINOIS

Fox Lake, IL
Morgan Timmerman, Clinical Professions, HON

Highland, IL
Joseph Rittenhouse, Information Communication & Technology, HON

Highland Park, IL
Zoe Zirlin, Communication/Advertising, HITM

Lindenhurst, IL
Madison Higginbotham, Spanish, HON

Oak Lawn, IL
Nicole Hansen, Communication Science and Disorders, HON

+ INDIANA

Zionsville, IN
Brooklyn Farrell, Psychology, HON

+ LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA
Gabrielle Donofrio, Editing, Writing & Media, HON

+ MASSACHUSETTS

Acton, MA
Zuzanna Szulc, Marketing, HON

Boxford, MA
Anne Messenger, Exercise Physiology, HON

+ MARYLAND

Millersville, MD
Helen Thurtle, Criminology, HON

+ MISSOURI

St. Louis, MO
Diana Tang, Instrumental Music Education, HON
Joseph Peetz, Physics, OSS

+ NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte, NC
Christian Ragland, Editing, Writing & Media, HITM

Colfax, NC
Sydney St. Clair, Finance, HON

Cornelius, NC
Anna Hale, Finance, HON

Fayetteville, NC
Alexis Radermacher, Criminology, HON

High Point, NC
Stephanie, Lee, International Affairs, HON

Mooresville, NC
Graham Jones, Biochemistry, HON

+ NEW JERSEY

Burlington, NJ
Grace Manno, Exercise Physiology, HON

Hamilton, NJ
Andrew Barone, Nursing, HON

Mount Laurel, NJ
Sloane Haines, Meteorology, HON

Watchung, NJ
Alexandra Morse, Risk Management/Insurance, HON

Westfield, NJ
Julia Di Bella, Criminology, HON

+ NEW YORK

New York, NY
Tobias Whitford, Biological Science, HON

North Babylon, NY
Kaitlyn Sparacio, Nursing, HON

Plainview, NY
Aaron Levine, Literature, Media & Culture, HON

Rocky Point, NY
Maggie Dowd, Economics, HON

Staten Island, NY
Arianna Broad, Biological Science, HITM

+ OHIO

Dayton, OH
Angela Hodapp, Biological Science, HON

Dublin, OH
Cady Ujvari, Psychology, OSS

North Canton, OH
Elizabeth DiLauro, Environment & Society, HON

+ PENNSYLVANIA

Doylestown, PA
Stephanie Zech, Biological Science, HON

+ PUERTO RICO

Guaynabo, PR
Juliana Bruno, Hospitality & Tourism Management, HON

+ SOUTH CAROLINA

Fort Mill, SC
Kathryn Whitesell, Family and Child Sciences, HON

+ VIRGINIA

Bristow, VA
Damian Grant, Applied/Computational Mathematics, HON

Fairfax, VA
Morgan Gibson, Criminology, HON

Manassas, VA
Samuel Wirth, Sociology, HON

Williamsburg, VA
Tawni Hatcher, Chemical Engineering/Biomedical, DUAL

+ VERMONT

Williston, VT
Aliza Anderson, Exercise Science, HON

+ SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
Yu Ray Chu, Instrumental Music Education, HON

+ WARSAW, POLAND
Agnieszka Niedzialkowska, Marketing, HON


