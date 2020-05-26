FAU Student-Athletes Rise to the Challenge with Program Record-High 3.297 GPA

Mid-semester, Florida Atlantic University student-athletes saw college life as they knew it come to an end. Campus-wide closures were enacted, classroom settings were no more, and competitions and training stopped. Through it all, FAU student-athletes rose to the occasion by shifting to on-line learning, and with 100 percent of their effort focused on academics, the Owls posted a record-setting 3.297 overall GPA. This is now the 10th consecutive semester with a 3.0 or better GPA and the highest program mark since the streak began in the fall of 2015.

“Coming on the heels of the outstanding Academic Progress Rate information, this is just the latest example of the exceptional commitment to academics of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White . “We’re all very proud of the culture of academic success within FAU athletics.”

Seven male teams posted a 3.0 or better, with men’s tennis leading the way with a 3.505 GPA. Each of the 12 women’s teams posted above a 3.0, with women’s golf scoring the highest at 3.87. In total, 303 student-athletes – more than 75 percent – bettered the 3.0 mark, an improvement of 17% from the spring of 2019.

Perfection was achieved by 54 student-athletes posting a 4.0. The total of 303 student-athletes earning a 3.0 or better is 62 more than in the spring of 2018. Forty-three student-athletes earned a spot on the President’s List while 55 made their way to the Dean’s List.