Boynton Beach Mall Announces Reopening



BOYNTON BEACH, FL (May 11, 2020) – Boynton Beach Mall plans to reopen on Wednesday, May 13 with reduced hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



On Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., first responders and healthcare workers will receive a complimentary to-go lunch in the Food Court as a special thank you from Boynton Beach Mall. This lunch is one small way that Boynton Beach Mall can recognize and celebrate the truly heroic actions of these community members.



Boynton Beach Mall will include an interactive #PostYourLove art display near the Food Court as a way for guests to share bright moments during a difficult time. Guests are encouraged to add to the art display by writing down positive affirmations on Post-It notes. The #PostYourLove display serves as a way to unite the Boynton Beach community and offer a moment of optimism.



While the Center will be reopened on May 13, planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and to follow along on Instagram (@shopboyntonmall), as well as on Facebook (@BoyntonBeachMall) for the most up-to-date information about Boynton Beach Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Boynton Beach Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the Center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.



These additions include the following guidelines:

 Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

 Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

 Do not gather in groups.

 Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

 Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted on property and available online.



Boynton Beach Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.