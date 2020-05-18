Boca Raton to move into a Full Phase 1 Opening

Starting May 18, 2020, the City of Boca Raton will move into a Full Phase 1 opening in accordance with Executive Order 20-123 order from Governor DeSantis along with Palm Beach County. The order includes updated guidelines for the following:

Restaurants & Food Establishments

50% of the indoor occupancy must be maintained in all restaurants. Tables and chairs should be kept 6 feet apart from one another, but if appropriate partitioning is in place then there is no requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance between parties.

Outdoor seating continues to be permissible with appropriate social distancing. Appropriate social distancing requires maintaining a minimum of 6 feet between parties, only seating parties of 10 or fewer people, and keeping bar counters closed to seating .

. In an effort to assist restaurants with safe options for reopening during the Phase 1 recovery process, the City is temporarily allowing expanded outdoor seating for businesses that request it. See the step by step process for approval.

Retail

50% of the indoor occupancy must be maintained in all in-store retail establishments. All retail establishments must abide by safety guidelines provided by the CDC and OSHA.

Museums & Libraries

50% of the indoor occupancy must be maintained in all libraries and museums. However, at this time Boca Raton will not be opening City libraries, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, or the Children’s Science Explorium. Services for these facilities can be accessed virtually.

Gyms and Fitness Centers

May operate up to 50% capacity.

Must adopt safety measures including appropriate social distancing for classes.

Must have sufficient cleaning supplies so patrons can self-clean surfaces and machines using sanitation wipes following each use.

Barber Shops and Hair and Nail Salons

May operate while adhering to the safety protocols established by the State of Florida on May 11, 2020.

View the full guidelines.

Masks/Facial Coverings

Masks/Facial Coverings continue to be strongly encouraged.

Persons working in or patronizing grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, locations where social distancing is not possible SHOULD wear facial coverings.

As ordered by Palm Beach County Emergency Order 8, all persons utilizing the County's Palm Tran transit services including fixed route, Palm Tran Connection, Go Glades, and any other transit service provided by Palm Tran shall wear facial coverings at all times when entering, riding, or exiting the bus or transit vehicle, unless a medical accommodation is arranged in advance by contacting Palm Tran at 561-841-4287.

Additionally, Palm Beach County lifted beach closures and opened hotels as well as expanded openings and guidelines for recreation and recreational activities. View Phased Recreation Openings for additional information.